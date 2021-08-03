The Haitian president's assassins appeared to identify him by confirming he was 'tall, skinny, and Black' on a phone call before killing him, wife says

Jovenel Moïse and his wife Martine Moïse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters

Haiti's president was assassinated in his bedroom on July 7.

His wife said the killers made a phone call and said he was "tall, skinny and Black" before shooting him.

She says she survived because the attackers thought she was dead.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

The wife of Haiti's assassinated president said his killers appeared to identify her husband by confirming that he was "tall, skinny and Black" on a phone call before they shot him.

Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home on July 7.

His wife, Martine Moïse, told CNN that the attackers came into their bedroom and appeared to find something they were looking for. She said they then turned to her and her husband on the floor and made a phone call.

"He was alive at the time. They said he was tall, skinny and Black, and maybe the person on the phone confirmed to the shooter that was him. Then they shot him on the floor."

Haiti has detained several Colombians, Haitians, and Haitian Americans over the attack.

Martine Moïse said she believes someone must have ordered and funded the attack, and that person needs to be found.

She told CNN: "Someone gave the order, and someone paid the money. Those are the people that we are searching for. I want the United Nations Security Council's help to find those people."

She was shot in the arm during the attack, and was left in critical condition.

She told The New York Times that she survived the attack because the attackers thought she was dead.

Read the original article on Business Insider