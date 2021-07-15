Haitian president's security chief in police custody amid assassination probe

The chief of security at the Haiti's presidential palace was taken into police custody Thursday as law enforcement continues to investigate President Jovenel Moïse's assassination, a spokesperson for Haiti’s National Police confirmed to the New York Times.

Driving the news: Moïse was killed by a group of armed men who entered his home last week. Members of the presidential guard as well as bodyguards have been called in for questioning, per the Times.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

State of play: Hérard in May traveled to Ecuador and passed through Colombia, CNN notes. The Colombian National Police said earlier this week that it is looking into whether Hérard met with any of the Colombians who were allegedly involved in the assassination.

A retired special forces soldier in Colombia told CNN that the Colombian suspects were actually hired to provide security for the president.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.