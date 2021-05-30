Haitian refugees celebrate Biden's decision to protect them from deportation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service office in Miami on Feb. 20, 2021, demanding that the administration of President Joe Biden cease deporting Haitian immigrants back to Haiti. The United States on May 22, 2021, said it would allow tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants to reapply for temporary protected status to remain in the country for 18 months, citing the island nation&#39;s political crisis and rampant crime.
Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service office in Miami on Feb. 20, 2021, demanding that the administration of President Joe Biden cease deporting Haitian immigrants back to Haiti. The United States on May 22, 2021, said it would allow tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants to reapply for temporary protected status to remain in the country for 18 months, citing the island nation's political crisis and rampant crime.

Haitian families across the United States are celebrating the Biden administration's decision to spare at least 55,000 people from deportation back to their corruption-and-violence plagued home country.

The decision announced late May 22 by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas covers Haitian migrants living in the United States as of May 21, granting them Temporary Protected Status to remain and work legally in the United States for at least another 18 months.

In Florida, Haitians were "dancing in the streets" when Mayorkas announced the decision, said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a Democrat who represents neighborhoods north of Miami. "It was so celebratory— people knew we were in a pandemic and weren't supposed to hug, but people were hugging and dancing in the streets, in their masks."

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson speaks outside the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami, May 25, 2021, shortly after the Biden administration agreed to protect Haitian refugees living in the United States from deportation.
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson speaks outside the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami, May 25, 2021, shortly after the Biden administration agreed to protect Haitian refugees living in the United States from deportation.

Migrants arriving after May 21 are not covered, the Department of Homeland Security said, including those who are presenting themselves at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"For Haitians who are in this country, now they get a reprieve from having to return to an unstable situation," said Allen Orr Jr., an immigration lawyer and president-elect of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. "And they get work authorization."

The decision reverses a Trump administration-era decision to withdraw TPS for Haitian migrants, although most deportations had been halted by the courts shortly after President Donald Trump tried to end it in late 2018.

An estimated 2,000 Haitians were expelled in the months following President Joe Biden's inauguration, despite his promise to halt temporarily deportations. Experts said most of the Haitians repatriated in that period were new arrivals across the U.S.-Mexico border who were removed because of immigration protocols intended to temper the spread of COVID-19.

Immigration rights groups applauded the TPS designation, which they said better reflects the United States' legal, ethical and moral obligation to the world.

"It's who we are as a country: We don't return people to certain death. It's just not something we do," said Orr. "The concern was equity, and that we were deporting people to certain death, for no reason. The question is, why did it take so long?"

President Barack Obama's administration first granted TPS status to Haitians in 2010 following a devastating earthquake that destroyed much of the island nation's infrastructure, including its roads and airports, killing as many as 300,000 people. American taxpayers poured more than $2 billion into reconstruction, and nonprofits quickly fanned out, fighting the cholera and starvation that followed.

Nearly a decade later, Trump's administration said Haiti had sufficiently stabilized to justify returning people to their homeland, and in late 2018 said it was ending TPS for Haitians. Critics argued that Trump and his administration were ignoring widespread evidence of violence in Haiti.

The Biden administration agreed.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks to the media after meeting with Haitian community leaders at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on May 25, 2021, in Miami. Mayorkas met with the leaders after a new 18-month designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status was put into place by the Biden administration.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks to the media after meeting with Haitian community leaders at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on May 25, 2021, in Miami. Mayorkas met with the leaders after a new 18-month designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status was put into place by the Biden administration.

“After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve so they may safely return home," Mayorkas said in announcing the policy. Mayorkas visited Miami Tuesday to discuss the change with Haitian community leaders.

Pamela White, a former U.S. ambassador to Haiti, said it's clear the country remains unsafe, with rampant political corruption, robberies and murders. In March, White and other experts testified before Congress that more than 1,000 people, including 37 police officers, were murdered in Haiti in 2020, with another 65 people, including three police officers, killed in January and February.

The United Nations has also recorded thousands of human rights violations in Haiti in recent years, including gang violence directed by a former police officer.

Making matters worse, there's virtually no COVID-19 vaccine available for the island nation's approximately 11.3 million residents, White said.

"In fact, Haiti is not running just fine. There's almost no money in the till, and they're not really exporting anything," White said. "They just can't get a break because it's just not safe."

Wilson, whose daughter is married to an American citizen of Haitian descent, said the Biden administration's decision was a good first step in reversing Trump's hardline immigration policies. Wilson said she hopes Biden can win passage of comprehensive bipartisan immigration reform, giving Haitian migrants a chance at citizenship or permanent legal residency denied to them by Trump.

Wilson said many immigrants of African descent, including many people from Haiti, are still angry that Trump in January 2018 reportedly referred to their home nations as "shithole countries."

"It was very clear that he had no respect for people of color and he didn't want them in the United States," said Wilson, who lobbied Biden heavily to grant TPS to Haitians. "This decision, potentially, affects more than 100,000 Haitians living in the United States, who couldn't sleep at night wondering about their future. These are people who in some cases have lived in this country for many years, for decades, and for whom this TPS designation has almost become like a chess match: You win today, but how long does that win last before you have to engage in another challenge with another president?"

Today, Haitian immigrants to the United States have largely clustered in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and Boston, immigration experts said. While official estimates put the number of TPS-covered migrants at 55,000, experts said the number could be three times that.

Patrice Lawrence, co-director of the UndocuBlack Network, which advocates for undocumented Black migrants, said she and her colleagues are now working to change how new migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are being treated under Title 42, a public health order used to deny them asylum because of the spread of COVID-19. She said if the government agrees that the Haitians already living in the United States should be protected from being sent home, so, too, should those requesting asylum now.

"The United States government is extremely creative and if they want to get something done, they do," she said.

Biden's decision helps clarify that Haitians covered by TPS are allowed to work, a key step in removing the day-to-day uncertainty they face, said Carline Desire of the Boston-based Association of Haitian Women, which provides housing, education and training to newly arrived refugees.

Desire, a Haitian immigrant herself, said many Haitians come to Boston because they have family in the area, but also because New England is known as a hub of higher education.

She said clarity over their work status may help Haitian migrants get better jobs: "You have people with PhDs who are driving cabs."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden OKs Temporary Protected Status for Haitian migrants living in US

Recommended Stories

  • Twins' Josh Donaldson scores 2 millionth run in MLB history

    Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the two millionth run in baseball history during Saturday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Royals. The run, confirmed as the historic tally by Major League Baseball's communications department, crossed in the bottom of the first inning when Donaldson scored from second on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz. With Kansas City right-hander Ervin Santana pitching, Cruz lofted a high pop down the right-field line that landed in fair territory and bounced into the stands.

  • Nashville hat shop hawks anti-vaccine yellow Star of David badge

    An Instagram post promoting the yellow badge was no longer on Instagram, but the shop defended its product.

  • Oooh! Have You Heard? Gossip Is Back.

    GettyI realized why I hated Zoom parties at the last one I ever attended, around this time last year. Sure, the medium helped us feel connected, however tenuously, during the early days of the pandemic. But that night, as I pretended to stare at my friends (really just checking out my own face in the tiny box), I finally acknowledged what was missing: not enough gossip!I had long stopped caring about work-from-home domestic dramas. Someone walked into another person’s video call—big whoop. The juicier stories like who was breaking quarantine to go party didn’t make us feel good. Every single day brought a new collapse. It was crisis after crisis, and soon enough even that felt mundane. We entered a gossip desert.The Quarantined Celebrities Have Lost Their MindsIt wasn’t as though we had nothing to talk about. As Joseph Longo wrote for MEL last year, social media birthed a “new tabloid renaissance.” People found celeb scoop on TikTok, Instagram accounts like Deux Moi, and gossip-specific email newsletters.But celebrities weren’t nearly as entertaining when competing for airtime with a deadly pandemic or the last, desperate gasps of Donald Trump’s administration. We followed stars, sure, but mostly for the hate clicks.They were out-of-touch: Madonna called the pandemic a “great equalizer” while lounging comfortably in a bathtub, and Gal Gadot enlisted a bunch of her hot and famous friends to sing “Imagine” in protest of… we never quite found out.Sometimes we found comfort in the fact that celebs remained entirely unrelatable throughout a pandemic that upended everyone’s lives: we watched Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck do quarantine through the eyes of a paparazzi camera. When they split in January, a trash collector infamously threw a life-size de Armas cardboard cutout in the trash.These photos of garbage collectors throwing Ben's giant Ana de Armas cutout away will haunt you for the rest of time https://t.co/Q76gD4KubR— Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) January 19, 2021 Things have changed. Now half of adults in this country are vaccinated, and Ben Affleck is back together with his old flame Jennifer Lopez. What do those statements have in common? Well, celebrities are back to being messy. But so are normal people, too.There are parties to attend, fights to be had, a summer which promises debauchery and bacchanalian excess. At the very least, expect many conversations that start with, “You know what I heard…”Longtime gossip and party columnist Michael Musto agreed that the pandemic—and the manic trajectory of Donald Trump’s presidency, which dominated our attention spans—killed gossip for a bit.“The administration was full of cover-ups and attacks and botched crises,” Musto told The Daily Beast. “In the midst of all that, something like Justin Timberlake touching the hand of a woman on a movie set seemed even more boring than normal. Then when you add the pandemic, people dying and unemployed, nobody cared about what Hillary Duff was doing.”Musto is often asked to comment for TV segments, but “starting with Trump” those requests began to dry up. “The channels that made time for gossip didn’t need to anymore—Trump was gossip,” he explained. “They already got ratings from that. And with the pandemic, it was inappropriate. People stopped for a while even tweeting Facebook recipes or pictures of their dogs, personal stuff. The toll of those kinds of posts were wrong for those moments—but it’s all coming back.”Movies and theaters are reopening, so there’s suddenly a reason to care about entertainers and their personal lives again. But more than that, now is the time for personal dramas.“We can look at each other, see the whole face, touch, and kiss,” Musto said. “So that’s a whole new wave of gossip and drama in our own lives.”Tell me about it. I have not been this catty since the eighth grade. My friends agree—this week, as temperatures in the city heated up and people gleefully prepared for a long holiday weekend—I found myself swapping all kinds of stories. “I don’t want to gossip,” a friend of mine said before launching into somewhat smutting news about person we know and his new girlfriend. “Actually, I do,” she corrected herself. Of course she does! Now is the time to dish, unabashedly and unapologetically. Laura Effland, LICSW, the clinical director of Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center in Bellevue, Washington, isn’t a big fan of gossip. In her words, “It ultimately doesn’t benefit anyone.” But she’ll grant that there’s a pent-up demand for it.“We are all starved for connection and conversation,” Effland said. “Some of us may also feel socially anxious when connecting with others. Gossiping is akin to a good story, something to spice up the conversation. It is a quick way to feel connected to the person who you are sharing this opinion or judgement with.”Bianca Kamhi, an accountability coach and creator of the self-help program Living With Bianca, added that, “People who have suffered from fear, self-destruction, or a voice of intimacy in relationships may feel the need to gossip.” It’s a way to temporarily feel better, a little boost.Anyone who feels like the pandemic killed their social prowess could find the cattiness a welcome means of connection. “Gossip is often used as an ice-breaker for people who aren’t sure what to say in a new social situation,” Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and faculty member at Columbia University said. “Bringing up something slightly ‘juicy’ about someone you share in common can open the line of communication.”Dr. Hafeez also shared a 2019 study which found that the average person spends 52 minutes a day gossiping. So get going.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Louise Roe Welcomes Second Child with Husband Mackenzie Hunkin: 'She's Here!'

    Louise Roe announced she was expecting her second child with husband Mackenzie Hunkin back in January

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • A rogue killer drone 'hunted down' a human target without being instructed to, UN report says

    The KARGU-2, a deadly attack drone, autonomously attacked a human during a conflict in Libya, according to a UN report seen by the New Scientist.

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Costco will welcome back a pre-pandemic favorite: food samples. What to know

    The warehouse chain ended sampling at the onset of the pandemic.

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Matthew Stafford under (surprising) center during Rams voluntary workout

    Rams coach Sean McVay was happy with the rapport of new quarterback Matthew Stafford and center Austin Corbett, who has been moved over from starting guard ... for now.

  • The bodies of 215 children have been found buried at a former Canadian school for Indigenous people

    The chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation called the discovery an "unspeakable loss." Some children were as young as 3 years old.

  • French policewoman stabbed by ex-prisoner on watch list

    The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.The assailant had been released from prison in March following an eight-year sentence for violent crime and was on a security services register for individuals who might pose a terrorism risk."He was flagged in 2016 for a strict practice of Islam, for radicalization," Darmanin told reporters after visiting the police station in Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, where the attack occurred.Darmanin said the suspect in Friday's assault had been diagnosed as severely schizophrenic and was under medical treatment following his release from prison.

  • Soccer fans party in Porto before Champions League final

    Thousands of English fans have travelled to Porto to see Saturday's match without restrictions of movement once arriving in the city.A last-minute decision to relax COVID-19 safety rules for the soccer final has angered residents of the Portuguese city.European soccer governing body UEFA moved the final between the two English clubs from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel to the match under COVID-19 restrictions.Some Porto residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly contagious coronavirus variant spreading in parts of England after first being identified in India.

  • Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

    Former girlfriend of mass killer told court he suffered ‘mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder’