Haitian woman killed in I-65 crash south of Dayton, vehicle driver arrested

A 31-year-old Haitian woman was killed in this one-vehicle roll-over accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022. The driver of the crossover utility vehicle that crash was arrested for driving while his license is suspended resulting in death and reckless driving, according to Indiana State Police.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jacqueline Jacques died Thursday in a single-vehicle roll-over accident on Interstate 65 just south of the Dayton exit, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

An autopsy on Monday will determine the specific cause of death for Jacques, 31, who is from Haiti, Costello said.

Jacques was a passenger in a southbound Ford Freestyle, a crossover utility vehicle, according to Indiana State Police. The Ford was driven by Melege Joseph, 49, of Indianapolis, according to state police who arrested Joseph on suspicion of driving while suspended resulting in death and reckless driving.

Joseph was southbound about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and driving in the left lane. The interstate lanes narrowed from three southbound lanes to two, and Joseph did not merge to the right in time and drove onto the shoulder, where he lost control of the car, police said.

The car crossed the southbound lanes and drove off the west side of the interstate, where the car rolled.

Jacques died at the scene, police said.

Joseph and two other passengers in the vehicle — Joseph Widlet, 38, and a two-year-old child — were treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Police did not know if Widlet and the infant are related to Jacques.

Police booked Joseph into the Tippecanoe County Jail about 6:20 p.m. Thursday after he was released from the hospital. He remained incarcerated Friday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

