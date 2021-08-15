  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Death toll from Haiti quake hits 724 as tropical storm looms

Laura Gottesdiener
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Laura Gottesdiener

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 724 on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors buried under buildings a day after the 7.2 magnitude quake and as a tropical storm bore down on the Caribbean nation.

The quake flattened hundreds of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and reeling from the assassination of its president last month.

Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the city of Les Cayes. Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti's Civil Protection Agency, said the toll from the disaster had climbed to 724 as the rescue work continued.

Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were rent open by the violent shudders that convulsed Haiti.

"We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency," said Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who was thrust to the forefront of the troubled country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

The rescue efforts are set to be made more complicated by the arrival of Tropical Storm Grace, which is set to lash Haiti with heavy rainfall on Monday. Some parts of Haiti are also at risk of flash floods, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis urged nations to send quick aid. "May solidarity from everyone lighten the consequences of the tragedy," he told pilgrims and tourists at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square.

The United States sent vital supplies and deployed a 65-person urban search-and-rescue team with specialized equipment, said Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.

Some Haitians said spent Saturday night sleeping in the open, traumatized by memories of the magnitude 7 quake in 2010 that struck far closer to the sprawling capital, Port-au-Prince, and killed tens of thousands of people.

Footage of Saturday's aftermath posted on social media showed residents reaching into narrow openings in piles of fallen masonry to pull shocked and distraught people from the debris of walls and roofs that had crumbled around them.

Access to the worst-hit areas was complicated by a deterioration in law and order that has left key access roads in parts of Haiti in the hands of gangs, although unconfirmed reports on social media suggested they would let aid pass.

Following Moise's assassination, which authorities have alleged was carried out by a group of largely Colombian mercenaries and Haitian accomplices, Prime Minister Henry said officials would aim to hold elections for a new president as soon as possible.

However, reports earlier this week suggested that the vote initially earmarked for September would not take place until November. The chaos unleashed https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haiti-one-month-without-assassinated-president-jovenel-moise-2021-08-06 by Saturday's disaster is likely to make the task of holding prompt elections harder still.

TREMORS IN THE REGION

The quake sent tremors traveling as far as Jamaica and Cuba.

Countries in the region quickly offered help to Haiti.

"I am saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti this morning. Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover and rebuild," said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Haiti has long been politically unstable and Haitians have also suffered at the hands of international aid efforts and peace-keeping deployments during the past decade.

A sexual misconduct scandal centering on Oxfam International blighted the record of charity workers in Haiti, while a cholera outbreak linked to U.N. peacekeepers led to thousands of deaths.

Writing on Twitter tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father's family are from Haiti, expressed her sorrow about the quake, saying she would give all the prize money she won at a tournament next week to the relief efforts.

"I know our ancestors blood is strong," she said, "we'll keep rising."

(Additional reporting by Kate Chappell in Kingston, Sarah Marsh in Havana and Philip Pullella; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Flynn. Aurora Ellis and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For Haitians, quake reawakens trauma of disaster a decade ago

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - When Lydie Jean-Baptiste saw her neighbors running from their homes on Saturday and felt the ground begin to shake beneath her feet, the 62-year-old Haitian was flooded by terrifying memories of the earthquake a decade ago that devastated her hometown. For many in the poor Caribbean nation, Saturday's major quake - which killed more than 300 people and left hundreds injured - revived the trauma of the Jan. 12, 2010 temblor from which the country was still reeling. Her neighborhood of Delmas, in the southern outskirts of Port-au-Prince, was tossed by Saturday's quake, whose epicenter was some 150 km (90 miles) to the west of the capital.

  • As death toll passes 700, rescue crews face difficult challenges after Haiti earthquake

    More than 700 people have lost their lives and officials fear the number of dead will rise from the major earthquake that struck Southwestern Haiti, a region experiencing common aftershocks following Saturday’s quake that will likely hinder search and rescue teams along with humanitarian relief efforts.

  • Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame frustrated by defeat

    Paul Kagame, a committed Gunners fan, lashes out on Twitter at the club his government sponsors.

  • Fired Alibaba employee suspected of 'forcible indecency', not rape -police

    A former male employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is suspected of committing "forcible indecency" against a female colleague, but not rape, according to Chinese police probing the assault. The police update came after a female employee went public with an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet saying her manager and a client sexually assaulted her during a business trip, and that superiors and human resources did not take her report seriously. The scandal led to fierce public backlash against Alibaba, which later fired the male employee.

  • This Amazingly Talented Australian Shepherd Paints Better Than We Do

    Mary Peters has taught her Aussie, Secret, to do just about anything. This time, it's painting a masterpiece.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and widespread damage was reported in the hemisphere's poorest nations as a tropical storm also bore down.

  • Quake-hit Haiti faces fresh threat from Tropical Storm Grace

    The earthquake-devastated Haiti was facing a new threat Saturday — from the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace.Threat level: Grace was forecast to bring up to eight inches of rainfall to Haiti and the Dominican Republic by Tuesday, along with possible flooding and mudslides in the coming days, per Sunday morning advisory from the National Weather Service. Its effects were expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida next week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Haitians post scenes of devastation, despair and hope on social media after 7.2 quake

    Multiple rescues have been posted on Twitter.

  • Second Nigerian "Chibok girl" freed in a week seven years after abduction

    A second young woman abducted seven years ago from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants was freed this week, Borno state's governor said on Saturday. The army handed over Hassana Adamu, along with her two children, to Governor Babagana Zulum on Saturday, one week after his office announced that another of the victims had been freed and reunited with her parents. Adamu, like the other of the recently freed "Chibok girl", as the victims became known, "presented herself to the Nigerian army", the governor's office said.

  • Curious If You're Aromantic? Let's Dive Into How It Differs From Other Orientations

    @jenny_formica Reply to @gabi_435 labeling sexuality part 8: Aromantic #lgbtq #lgbt #aromantic #aro #gay #queer #bi #lesbian #aroace ♬ original sound - Jenny Relationships come in all shapes and sizes. There's no "right way" to have one, and depending on how you identify, you can experience a full range of different connections.

  • How can you help Haiti after the earthquake? Miami groups are accepting donations

    Miami social service and religious groups have started to organize efforts to help Haiti after Saturday’s earthquake.

  • Haiti earthquake leaves at least 227 dead, hundreds injured or missing

    A 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the Haiti has left at least 227 people dead with hundreds more either dead or missing.

  • ‘Speechless.’ Shock of another devastating earthquake rocks Miami’s Little Haiti

    Edwina Paul, a hair salon owner, landed in Miami on Saturday morning after visiting her hometown in Haiti, when her phone froze with a barrage of WhatsApp messages and calls she was receiving, all at once.

  • Tropical Storm Grace’s track shifts west, taking much of South Florida out of its path

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace, which formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, saw its wind speed decrease and had its forecast track shift west, taking Palm Beach and most of Broward out of its path. The storm still has a long-range forecast that affects Florida by midweek. Grace became the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and has a similar ...

  • Fred strengthens into tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, and warnings are posted

    Fred found new strength on Sunday, reforming as a tropical storm in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • 3 volcanoes located along Alaska's Pacific 'Ring of Fire' are erupting at the same time

    The volcanoes have been erupting for more than a week. A 6.9 earthquake also struck off the coast of the Alaskan Peninsula Saturday morning.

  • This Winter Will Be Filled With Flip-Flopping Weather, According to the Farmers’ Almanac

    Between rain, sleet and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Hundreds Dead After Haiti Rattled by Massive 7.2 Earthquake

    via REUTERSHaitian authorities say at least 304 people are dead after a major earthquake measuring 7.2 in magnitude struck on Saturday morning, sending people into the streets and causing major damage to buildings. Another 1,800 people were reported injured as rescue and recovery operations continued late Saturday. Within an hour of the tremor the U.S. Geological Survey had warned of potentially “thousands of fatalities” and “tens of thousands of injuries in poor mountainous communities.” Prime

  • Haiti struck by deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake

    At least 304 people are killed and more than 1800 injured by the powerful earthquake.