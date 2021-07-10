Haiti's interim prime minister confirms request for US troops to country

Daniel Chaitin
·8 min read
In this article:
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's interim government said Friday that it asked the United States to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"We definitely need assistance, and we've asked our international partners for help," interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told the Associated Press in an interview, declining to provide further details. "We believe our partners can assist the national police in resolving the situation."

Joseph said he was dismayed by opponents who've tried to take advantage of Moise's murder to seize political power — an indirect reference to a group of lawmakers who declared their loyalty in recognizing Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti's dismantled Senate, as provisional president and Ariel Henry, whom Moise designated as prime minister a day before he was killed.

"I'm not interested in a power struggle," Joseph said in the brief phone interview, without mentioning Lambert by name. "There's only one way people can become president in Haiti. And that's through elections."

Joseph spoke just hours after the head of Colombia's police said the Colombians implicated in Moise's assassination were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean nation in two groups via the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, the U.S. said it would send senior FBI and Homeland Security officials to help in the investigation.

Haitian National Police Chief Leon Charles said 17 suspects have been detained in the brazen killing of Moise that stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence, and political instability.

As the investigation moved forward, the killing took on the air of a complicated international conspiracy. Besides the Colombians, among those detained by police were two Haitian Americans, described as translators for the attackers. Some of the suspects were seized in a raid on Taiwan's Embassy, where they are believed to have sought refuge.

At a news conference in Colombia's capital of Bogota, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said four companies were involved in the "recruitment, the gathering of these people" implicated in the assassination, although he did not identify the companies because the names were still being verified.

Two of the suspects traveled to Haiti via Panama and the Dominican Republic, Vargas said, while the second group of 11 arrived in Haiti on July 4 from the Dominican Republic.

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials would be sent to Haiti "as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist."

"The United States remains engaged and in close consultations with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president," Psaki said.

Following Haiti's request for U.S. troops, a senior administration official reiterated Psaki's earlier comments that the administration is sending officials to assess how to be most helpful but added there are no plans to provide military assistance at this time.

In Haiti, National Police Chief Leon Charles said another eight suspects were still at large.

Investigative Judge Clement Noel told the French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste that the Haitian Americans arrested, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, said the attackers originally planned to arrest Moise, not kill him. Noel said Solages and Vincent were acting as translators for the attackers, the newspaper reported Friday.

The same newspaper quoted Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude as saying he ordered an investigative unit of the National Police Force to interrogate all the security agents close to Moise. These include Moise's security coordinator Jean Laguel Civil and Dimitri Herard, head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace.

"If you are responsible for the president's security, where have you been? What did you do to avoid this fate for the president?" Claude said.

The attack, which took place at Moise's home before dawn Wednesday, also seriously wounded his wife, who was flown to Miami for treatment.

Joseph assumed leadership with the backing of police and the military and declared a two-week "state of siege." Port-au-Prince already has been on edge amid the growing power of gangs, displacing more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

The killing brought the usually bustling capital to a standstill, but Joseph urged the public to return to work.

Vargas has pledged Colombia's full cooperation, and authorities identified 13 of the 15 Colombians implicated in the attack as retired military members, with 11 captured and two killed. They range in rank from lieutenant colonel to soldier.

The commander of Colombia's Armed Forces, Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro, said they left the institution between 2018 and 2020.

"In the criminal world, there is the concept of murder for hire, and this is what happened: They hired some members of the (army) reserve for this purpose, and they have to respond criminally for the acts they committed," said retired Colombian army general Jaime Ruiz Barrera.

Senior officials from Colombia's security forces will travel to Haiti to help with the investigation.

U.S.-trained Colombian soldiers are heavily recruited by private security firms in global conflict zones because of their experience in a decadeslong war against leftist rebels and powerful drug cartels.

The wife of one former Colombian soldier in custody said he was recruited by a security firm to travel to the Dominican Republic last month.

The woman, who identified herself only as Yuli, told Colombia's W Radio that her husband, Francisco Uribe, was hired for $2,700 a month by a company named CTU to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was told he would protect some powerful families.

She said she last spoke to him at 10 p.m. Wednesday, almost a day after Moise's killing, and said he was on guard duty at a house where he and others stayed.

"The next day, he wrote me a message that sounded like a farewell," the woman said. "They were running, they had been attacked ... That was the last contact I had."

The woman said she knew little about her husband's activities and was unaware he even traveled to Haiti.

Uribe is under investigation for his alleged role in extrajudicial killings by Colombia's U.S.-trained army more than a decade ago. Colombian court records show he and another soldier were accused of killing a civilian in 2008, who they later tried to present as a criminal killed in combat.

The CTU in question may be CTU Security in Miami-Dade. The business has two listed addresses on its website. One was a shuttered warehouse with no sign indicating who owned it. The other is a simple office under a different company's name in which the receptionist said the CTU owner comes once a week to collect meal and hold the occasional meeting.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports Haitian-Americans were in custody but would not comment.

Solages, 35, described himself as a "certified diplomatic agent," an advocate for children and budding politician on a now-removed website for a charity he started in 2019 in south Florida to assist residents of his hometown of Jacmel on Haiti's southern coast.

Solages also said he worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti. On his Facebook page, which was taken down after news of his arrest, he showcased photos of armored military vehicles and a shot of himself standing in front of an American flag.

Canada's foreign relations department released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name. Still, it said one of the men detained for his alleged role in the killing had been "briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard" at its embassy by a private contractor.

Calls to the charity and Solages's associates went unanswered. However, a relative in south Florida said Solages doesn't have any military training and doesn't believe he was involved in the killing.

"I feel like my son killed my brother because I love my president, and I love James Solages," Schubert Dorisme, whose wife is Solages' aunt, told WPLG in Miami.

Taiwan's Embassy in Port-au-Prince said police arrested 11 individuals who tried to break into the compound early Thursday. It gave no details of their identities or a reason for the break-in but in a statement referred to the men as "mercenaries" and strongly condemned the "cruel and barbaric assassination" of Moise.

"As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police," Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told the Associated Press in Taipei.

Police were alerted by embassy security while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. Haiti is one of a handful of countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Officials have disclosed little about the killing, other than to say the attack was carried out by "a highly trained and heavily armed group."

