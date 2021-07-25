Haiti's spiral of misery

The Week Staff
·5 min read
Jovenel Moise.
Jovenel Moise. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

The assassination of President Moïse was just the latest calamity to befall Haiti. Why is the country so dysfunctional? Here's everything you need to know:

Who's in charge?

No authority has legitimacy right now in the Western hemisphere's poorest country. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph was nominally left in charge after Jovenal Moïse was gunned down in his home by a hit squad working on behalf of unknown actors. But Joseph, who was appointed by Moïse in April, had little legitimacy, and this week, he agreed to transfer power "for the good of the nation" to Ariel Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon who is being backed by the Core Group, an informal bloc of foreign ambassadors from the EU, the U.N., and six nations, including the U.S. Under Moïse's rule, violent gangs had terrorized Haitians, killing dozens and engaging in kidnapping and rape; now the country is in turmoil, with Haitians afraid to leave their homes. Joseph has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect critical infrastructure. But previous U.S. interventions have failed, and President Biden said that while Marines would protect the U.S. Embassy, sending troops is "not on the agenda."

Who colonized Haiti?

France first colonized the western third of the island of Hispaniola that became Haiti. Unlike the Spanish, who ruled what became the Dominican Republic in the east, the French denuded the land, cutting down nearly all the trees for timber. French colonizers also wiped out the indigenous Taino people and brought in hundreds of thousands of enslaved Africans to work on sugar and coffee plantations under brutal conditions. The enslaved people revolted and pushed out the French in 1804. But in its settlement with France, Haiti had to pay 150 million francs in reparations for the loss of slaves — an impossible sum, 10 times what the U.S. had just paid Napoleon for the Louisiana Purchase. Haitians borrowed from French banks and spent a century toiling not to build infrastructure but to pay that debt. In 1915, fearing that the Germans would take Haiti over to establish a Caribbean base, President Woodrow Wilson sent in troops to protect U.S. business interests. The U.S. occupied the country until 1934.

Did the occupation help Haiti?

No. It was devastating. The U.S. confiscated Haiti's gold reserves, imposed racial segregation and forced labor, and created a gendarmerie controlled by Marines. American authorities consolidated Haiti's debt to France, but replaced it with debt to U.S. banks. Haitians repeatedly rebelled against foreign occupation, and the U.S. responded with violence, killing 2,000 protesters in just one skirmish. When the U.S. finally gave up and pulled out, it left a desperately poor and unstable nation. In the 1950s, the U.S. feared that Haiti would turn communist, so Washington supported the ruthless Duvalier regime of dictators "Papa Doc" and "Baby Doc." The Duvaliers looted Haiti of hundreds of millions of dollars and "disappeared" some 30,000 people with death squads trained by the U.S. In 1990, Haiti finally got a democratically elected president, former priest Jean-Bertrand Aristide, but he was deposed in coups in 1991 and 2004, and both times the U.S. military intervened with U.N. approval. The political chaos was compounded by a series of natural disasters.

Why so many disasters?

Haiti lies on an earthquake fault and smack in the middle of a hurricane zone, so it has been pummeled by a series of quakes and floods that keep wiping out whatever Haitians manage to build. The first decade of this century saw 15 such disasters. In 2010, a magnitude-7.0 earthquake killed nearly 250,000 people and left at least 1.5 million homeless. When the U.N. sent peacekeepers for the relief effort, they brought a cholera epidemic with them that killed some 10,000 people, mostly children, and sickened hundreds of thousands. And when international donors pledged $16 billion to help rebuild, they found no reliable authority to distribute the aid, and less than $3 billion was actually spent. Most of it went to international workers or fueled corruption.

Who has governed since?

In 2011, Haitians elected Michel Martelly, a pop singer with no political experience but with the explicit backing of the U.S. government. He and other Haitian leaders were accused of embezzling and mismanaging some $2 billion in loans from Venezuela's PetroCaribe, and his tenure was marked by near-constant protests. He tapped Moïse, a banana exporter, to succeed him. With a shaky claim on power, Moïse used violence to repress opponents, and he was widely detested.

What happens next?

American officials fear a repeat of the "boat people" exodus of the 1970s, when tens of thousands of Haitians fled Baby Doc's repression and reached Florida by boat. U.S. and foreign diplomats are pressing Henry to form a unity government of several factions until elections can be held. Jonathan Katz, a journalist who has reported extensively on Haiti, says the U.S. must let Haitians choose their next leader and not force on them someone from "the corrupt class of politicians the U.S. has spent decades elevating."

Aristide's tumultuous reign

Haiti's first freely elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was a former Catholic priest who believed in liberation theology and promised to redistribute wealth. But after just eight months, he was toppled in a 1991 military coup, by ­officers who had been trained by the U.S. years earlier. In 1994, President Clinton restored Aristide to the presidency via a U.S. military invasion. But in 2004, he was deposed from his second term by another military coup, which he blamed on the George W. Bush ­administration. He left the country on an American chartered plane, saying he had been kidnapped. The U.S. sent in troops again along with Canada and France to restore order, and then handed ­military control to a U.N. peacekeeping force that stayed until 2017. Aristide returned to live in Haiti in 2011, and last month he was flown to Cuba for medical treatment — reportedly for COVID-19. Last week, he returned to Haiti, where he was greeted at the airport by hundreds of supporters.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

America's shared smoke blanket

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why the US can’t just beam internet into authoritarian states like Cuba

    Technical hurdles limit the potential for Starlink satellites, Google Loon balloons, or wifi hotspots at the US embassy in Havana or Guantanamo Bay to break Cuban internet censorship.

  • St. Louis reimposes indoor mask mandate

    St. Louis is reimposing indoor mask requirements as local health experts warn of rising hospitalization rates due to COVID-19.

  • China, Afghanistan top Blinken agenda on India, Kuwait trip

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait next week for talks on China, the coronavirus and Afghanistan, the State Department said Friday. The trip comes as the Biden administration seeks to shore up U.S. leadership in vaccinating the world against COVID-19, tries to blunt increasing Chinese assertiveness, and moves to evacuate vulnerable people from Afghanistan before the U.S. military withdrawal is complete. The State Department said Blinken will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday before traveling to Kuwait City the next day.

  • A Palm Beach man fired shots. Another hit a house with his car. One faces a murder charge

    A Saturday morning confrontation in a neighborhood just outside Lake Worth that apparently started with shots being fired ended with one man dead, one car crashed into a house and the driver of that car charged with murder.

  • 'One Nation Under Fire': One week of gun violence in America

    Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas chronicles one week of gun violence in America with a humanizing look at this relentless trend.

  • Russia excludes senior Communist candidate from parliamentary vote

    Russian electoral authorities on Saturday barred a well-known Communist Party candidate from running in September's parliamentary election, the latest high-profile opposition figure to be disqualified from the vote. Pavel Grudinin, who won 12% of votes when he challenged Vladimir Putin in a 2018 presidential election, was excluded from a candidate list because the Prosecutor's Office had found he held shares in a foreign company, news agencies reported. Grudinin, a wealthy farm boss, denied having any foreign assets and linked his disqualification by the central election commission to the potential for opposition parties to post a strong result in September, Interfax reported.

  • 'Keeping their word': Despite draining NBA Finals, three players committed to Team USA men's Olympic basketball

    Despite just wrapping up exhausting NBA Finals, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker head to Tokyo to join Team USA basketball at Olympics.

  • Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, will be replaced in Olympics by Patrick Reed

    Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Tokyo, USA Golf announced.

  • A filmmaker shows what life under FBI surveillance is like for a predominantly Arab-American suburb in Chicago

    The FBI's Operation Vulgar Betrayal, one of the largest pre-9/11 counterterrorism domestic probes, surveyed a community in Bridgeview, Illinois.

  • 'They've seen the Lord:' Biden on conservatives and vaccines

    The off-year state race could be a sign of Democrats' strength or weakness ahead of the 2022 midterm congressional elections, as well as a test of the political strength of the president and his Republican predecessor.Democrats hope next year to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, in which they have a slim majority, and the Senate, in which there is a 50-50 split, while Republicans hope to take over leadership of both chambers.Biden traveled the short distance from Washington to a park in Arlington, Virginia, for the event for McAuliffe, a long-term fixture in Democratic politics who is running for a second term as Virginia governor in November's election."Terry and I share a lot in common. I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry," Biden said. "I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry."Biden kicked off his remarks by tweaking some conservatives who have recently begun recommending vaccination against COVID-19."Some of our very conservative friends have had an altar call. They've seen the Lord," he quipped.

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead

    Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125. Maharashtra state is being hit by the heaviest rain in July in four decades, experts say. In Taliye, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of the financial capital of Mumbai, the death toll rose to 42 with the recovery of four more bodies after landslides flattened most homes in the village, a senior Maharashtra government official said.

  • James Brown’s Family Settles 15-Year Dispute Over Estate

    The family of late singer James Brown has reached a settlement deal in the 15-year dispute over his estate, according to the Associated Press. The attorney representing Brown’s estate, David Black, told the AP that the settlement had been reached on July 9, though the details of the agreement were not made public. The estate […]

  • The jewel of the 1964 Olympics: The Yoyogi National Stadium

    The Yoyogi National Stadium by Kenzo Tange was the elegant symbol of Tokyo's 1964 Summer Olympics, a combination of modern technique and Japanese tradition. Tange was awarded the Pritzker prize in 1987 — architecture’s highest award — and the citation described Yoyogi as “among the most beautiful buildings of the 20th century." It went up just 19 years after Japan’s defeat in World War II, a time when building materials were in short supply in the country.

  • Pentagon says report that U.S. approved Chinese drone for purchase 'inaccurate'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon said on Friday that drones produced by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose a potential threat to national security and that a media report that they were approved for purchase by the U.S. government was inaccurate. The Hill newspaper last month reported that a Pentagon audit had found two drones built by DJI for U.S. government use had "no malicious code or intent" and are "recommended for use by government entities and forces working with U.S. services."

  • New York TV Reporter Brianna Hamblin Tweets On-Camera Sexual Harassment, Gets Celebrity Support

    Brianna Hamblin, a television news reporter from Rochester, New York’s Spectrum News 1, posted a Twitter video today that showed her being catcalled and abused while on the job. The incidents prompted a series of supportive responses from others in the news business who have undergone similar harassments. Hamblin was about to begin a standup […]

  • Pot legalization in the U.S. seems both inevitable and impossible

    A dramatic shift in public views on marijuana has fueled a wave of legalization efforts in the states, but that momentum has done little to create change at the federal level.

  • Army Ranger Savagely Killed Female Security Guard in Drunken Rampage: Police

    Pierce County Superior Court via KING-TVAn Army ranger faces murder charges for allegedly beating and choking to death a recently hired security guard during a vicious attack caught on surveillance video in Washington.Patrick Byrne, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was arraigned by video conference from his jail cell on Friday and a court-appointed attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.Court documents obtained by local outlets show that Pierce County prosecutors have accused Byrne of f

  • China sends supplies to flooded area, rebuilds barriers

    Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into a Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed at least 63 people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water.

  • Gunshots ring out at Haiti president’s funeral

    Gunshots rang out near the funeral for Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moise on Friday — prompting a high-level U.S. delegation to abruptly leave and other dignitaries to run for cover. The state funeral in the northern city of Cap-Haitien was intended to foster national unity, but the disturbances reflected deep division over the July 7 atrocity, in which foreign gunmen walked apparently unchallenged into the presidential residence and shot Moise multiple times, also injuring his wife. Few answers have emerged about who planned the killing, or why.There were no immediate reports of injuries among protesters or authorities on Friday.Friday’s disturbances follow days of tension marked by violent unrest in the region.Local Sandro Louis Philippe expressed his frustration. "People want to say one thing: everyone is protesting because President Jovenel is dead. That is why everyone is sad, that is the reason why people are blocking the streets."U.S. President Joe Biden's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was in attendance, leading the U.S. delegation on Friday. The delegation had heard the gunshots and was returning home slightly earlier than expected.The White House said the presidential delegation was safe and accounted for and said the administration remains deeply concerned about the unrest in Haiti.Earlier Friday, Thomas-Greenfield called on Haiti's new Prime Minister Ariel Henry to create conditions for legislative and presidential elections "as soon as feasible."The service went ahead, with speeches by family members, but it was punctuated by angry shouts by supporters accusing authorities of responsibility for Moise's death.