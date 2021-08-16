Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

HALELUYA HADERO and GLENN GAMBOA
·5 min read

Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation’s political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts.

Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination last month of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation even tougher.

Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys emergency response teams to work with first responders in disaster areas, said the first briefing his teams in Haiti and the Dominican Republic had with support teams in the United States was about security.

“The assassination of the president, the almost gang-like existence there, it really increases the risk to organizations like ours that deploy into this situation,” delaCruz said. However, Team Rubicon, which was founded in 2010 by Marines Jake Wood and William McNulty in response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, has experience on the ground in the country and in similar situations around the world.

“It’s dicey for everyone because the information is incomplete and the situation is dynamic,” delaCruz said. “One way we have a competitive advantage on this is we are an organization where 70% of the volunteers are veterans. They have seen this kind of an environment.”

Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, cited the need for adaptability as well. He was in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Monday, managing the nonprofit's efforts to combat food insecurity following the earthquake, but found that its transportation system was needed to bring injured people to the hospital.

“We’ve been really focusing, not just on food, but also how we can support our local partners,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time here. We know how to navigate the complexities."

Haiti inspired chef Jose Andres to found World Central Kitchen following the 2010 earthquake and the nonprofit has maintained a presence there, opening a culinary school in 2015 that is now one of two bases of operations to provide thousands of meals a day.

“People are hungry and they’re getting desperate and that creates instability and a lot of concerns, so we need to work with our partners to get them food, to make sure food is available,” Mook said.

Skyler Badenoch, CEO of the Florida nonprofit Hope for Haiti, says the response has also been complicated because its staff has been directly affected by the disaster. The organization is now gearing up to distribute $60 million worth of first aid supplies and medical equipment to help those affected, he said.

Aid to Haiti has been probed for years and scrutiny intensified in 2015 when an investigation from ProPublica and NPR questioned where $500 million raised by the American Red Cross was spent.

The American Red Cross said in an emailed statement that it is not seeking donations for Haiti relief at this time, but will work with its partners — including the Haitian Red Cross and the Red Crescent — to respond to the earthquake. It also disputed the ProPublica/NPR findings. “Americans donated generously in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake to save lives — which is exactly what their donations did," it said in a statement.

Despite the criticisms the Red Cross has received, Maryam Zarnegar Deloffre, an expert in humanitarian aid and professor at George Washington University, said she believes donors will continue to rely on the organization because of its reputation.

“It has been resilient,” she said, partly because the organization is easily recognized by donors for its work with blood drives, and other things.

This time around, Marleine Bastien, the executive director of the Family Action Network Movement, a social service organization based in the “Little Haiti” neighborhood in Florida, says her organization will devise a plan to hold accountable every group that’s collecting donations for Haiti.

“We definitely do not want another film titled ‘Where Did The Money Go’?” Bastien said, in reference to the 2012 documentary that looked at donations given to Haiti relief following the 2010 earthquake.

The deadly earthquake hit Haiti at the same time a growing humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ethiopia, and instability is rocking Afghanistan. Deloffre, of George Washington University, said she believes fundraising prospects for the country are bleak.

“I unfortunately do not expect broad global attention to the earthquake in Haiti,” she said. “Or public giving, on the same scale as we saw in response to the 2010 earthquake.”

Past allegations of misspent donations have created some hesitancy as well, said Badenoch, of Hope for Haiti, though the need following the most recent earthquake may be even more intense.

“It is quite possible that Haiti is going to need more help than ever before,” said Akim Kikonda, Catholic Relief Services' country representative in Haiti.

Laura Durington, Catholic Relief Services' director of annual giving, said the group, which has worked there for 50 years, is providing whatever help that it can. It started to distribute emergency supplies Monday because they had stockpiled tents and metal sheeting there previously.

“Yes, there have been some bad actors, but not giving because of that is short-sighted," Durington said. “It's really frustrating, because every penny that was given to us for Haiti went to Haiti. There has been incremental, positive change. And Haiti's needs are so critical right now.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Only God can save me.’ After Haiti earthquake, hospitals struggle to treat the injured

    Earthquake victims with broken bones and open wounds filled a hospital courtyard in this rural coastal city on Monday, desperate to evacuate for better medical care elsewhere in the country.

  • Haitians work through night to recover survivors from rubble after major earthquake

    Haitians worked overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more.

  • Uganda anti-pornography law dropped after backlash

    Legislation branded the "anti-miniskirt" law is annulled by Uganda's Constitutional Court.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge slightly lower ahead of retail sales, earnings

    Stock futures opened slightly to the downside Monday evening after a record-setting session.

  • Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

    Edgar Villanueva is on a mission to change philanthropy. The 44-year-old racial justice activist argues that institutionalized philanthropy in America perpetuates practices that marginalize minority communities. (Aug. 16)

  • Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure

    President Joe Biden authorized an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan, raising to roughly 5,000 the number of U.S. troops to ensure what Biden called an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel. The last-minute decision to re-insert thousands of U.S. troops into Afghanistan reflected the dire state of security as the Taliban seized control of multiple Afghan cities in a few short days. Biden had set an Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdraw combat forces before the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

  • Haiti earthquake: Over 300 dead as search for survivors begins in country still recovering decade on

    New crisis comes just one month after Caribbean country’s president was assassinated

  • Former Afghan ambassador to the U.S. fears for women’s rights as Taliban takes over: 'I feel hopeless'

    “Women’s empowerment was the most real and tangible achievement of the international community's intervention over the past 20 years and yet, unfortunately, also the most vulnerable one.”

  • Death toll from Haitian earthquake rises to over 700

    Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued a state of emergency and says the country needs urgent medical assistance as the death toll from the massive earthquake climbed to more than 700. Vladimir Duthiers reports.

  • Pearson to pay $1M fine for misleading investors about 2018 data breach

    Pearson, a London-based publishing and education giant that provides software to schools and universities has agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges that it misled investors about a 2018 data breach resulting in the theft of millions of student records. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement on Monday after the agency found that Pearson made “misleading statements and omissions” about its 2018 data breach, which saw millions of student usernames and scrambled passwords stolen, along with the administrator login credentials of 13,000 schools, district and university customer accounts. The agency said that in Person's semi-annual review filed in July 2019, the company referred to the incident as a “hypothetical risk,” even after the data breach had happened.

  • Haitians seek help at overwhelmed hospitals after quake, deaths top 1,400

    LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -Doctors in Haiti battled on Monday in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly, outside hospitals overwhelmed by a major earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people. Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake brought down tens of thousands of buildings in the deeply impoverished country, which is still recovering from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, last month. The areas in and around the city of Les Cayes - some 150 km (93 miles) west of the Caribbean country's capital Port-au-Prince - suffered the most damage, putting enormous strain on local hospitals, some of which were badly damaged by the quake.

  • UK's defense chief holds back tears amid Afghanistan chaos

    British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace held back tears Monday as he conceded that Britain was unlikely to be able to evacuate all its Afghan allies from Kabul. Wallace, who served as a captain in the Scots Guard before entering politics in the late 1990s, has in recent days voiced regret at the sudden seizure of Afghanistan by Taliban militants. Speaking via webcam on LBC Radio, Wallace's voice started shaking when he began describing his regret at Britain's likely inability to get all eligible Afghans back to the U.K. in coming days.

  • As Haiti reels from earthquake and deals with discord, leader expects election delay

    Heavy rains from Tropical Depression Grace threatened Haiti on Monday, further complicating difficult rescue and relief efforts in the wake of a earthquake that has killed at least 1,400 people and compounded the challenges facing a crisis-weary nation.

  • Video Shows Afghans Clinging To U.S. Military Plane As It Takes Off In Kabul

    Seven people were reportedly killed during the chaos, including individuals who fell from a departing American transport jet.

  • Haiti has a history of earthquakes and hurricanes. A look back at a decade of disaster

    Haiti was hit by a powerful earthquake Saturday and is forecast to get doused by Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rains in the next few days.

  • Drone video shows devastation left in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti

    Nearly 1,300 people have been confirmed dead as the Caribbean country braces for a tropical depression.

  • Texas party boat with 53 people capsizes, leaving one dead

    Karl Katzenberger, 80, of Montgomery, Texas, was pulled from the water and transported to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

  • Workers try to flee Vietnam's biggest city as coronavirus crisis worsens

    Thousands of jobless workers in Vietnam's biggest city are trying to flee to their hometowns, many on motorcycles piled high with belongings, following an extension of restrictions in the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak yet. But authorities are anxious to prevent them leaving Ho Chi Minh City and potentially spreading the virus to other parts of the country. Television footage from nearby industrialised provinces showed factory workers on Monday dressed head-to-toe in protective clothing and rushing to board trains and buses in a similar attempt to flee the most affected areas.

  • Man killed in Humble showed up at wife's house before shots fired

    Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman and her three kids were headed to their first day of school when they say her estranged husband showed up.

  • Bisexual Olympic Athlete Jack Woolley Hospitalized After Brutal Attack

    The taekwondo fighter is sharing his story after being assaulted by a large group of people over the weekend.