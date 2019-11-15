The Haitong International Securities Group (HKG:665) Share Price Is Down 57% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Haitong International Securities Group Limited (HKG:665) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 57% drop in the share price over that period. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 7.9%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 4.6% in the same period.

See our latest analysis for Haitong International Securities Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Haitong International Securities Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.8% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 25% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 10.61.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:665 Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Haitong International Securities Group, it has a TSR of -51% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.3% in the last year, Haitong International Securities Group shareholders lost 17% (even including dividends) . Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.0% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.