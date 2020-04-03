Haitong International Securities Group Limited (HKG:665) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

Readers hoping to buy Haitong International Securities Group Limited (HKG:665) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

Haitong International Securities Group's upcoming dividend is HK$0.043 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.13 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Haitong International Securities Group has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of HK$1.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Haitong International Securities Group paying out a modest 50% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

SEHK:665 Historical Dividend Yield April 3rd 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Haitong International Securities Group's 6.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Haitong International Securities Group's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

The Bottom Line

Has Haitong International Securities Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Haitong International Securities Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Haitong International Securities Group and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.