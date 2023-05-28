Hakeem Jeffries says he has 'no idea' what Kevin McCarthy's talking about

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told him there is “not one thing in the bill for Democrats.”

But Jeffries denied making any such comments to his GOP colleague.

“I have no idea what [McCarthy is] talking about particularly, because I have not been able to review the actual legislative texts. All that we've reached is an agreement in principle,” Jeffries said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Jeffries said he last talked to McCarthy on Saturday afternoon. White House and GOP negotiators announced the agreement Saturday night.

“What I have consistently said, however, privately and publicly, was that the extreme MAGA Republican negotiating position and that the extreme bill that they passed on April 26th, the Default on America Act, contained nothing that was consistent with Democratic values or American values,” Jeffries added.

The compromise reached last night “will not be a final agreement” Jeffries said, until Congress has been able to review the legislation, the text of which is expected to be released Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy's team later said that McCarthy did not mean to say that he had heard that directly from Jeffries, but from other Democrats.