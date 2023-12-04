Hakes: ‘Fob foibles’ plague we of the tech-challenged persuasion

Vernon Rollins of North Liberty, a familiar friendly face at the Coralville Costco, displays the columnist’s key fob which resulted in a recent clogged line at the store’s gas pumps.

I love my 2014 Camry because it is uncomplicated and starts with a mechanical key.

My wife’s newer Fusion starts with an electronic key fob.

The problem with the Fusion is, if you drop your wife off at Kohls and drive to Costco for gas while she shops, you don’t want the only fob to the car to be in her purse at Kohls when you shut off your car to fill up in the busy Costco gas line.

Because, duh, you can’t restart the car without the fob.

So here I am at the Costco pumps, apologizing for clogging up a long line of frustrated drivers waiting behind me, blatantly advertising my incompetence to the world, while cordial attendant Vernon agrees to drive over and pick up my wife at Kohls – and retrieve the fob.

Bless you, Vernon.

But alas, my retired undertaker buddy Craig Fratzke of Storm Lake recently topped my key fob disaster story with one of his own from this summer.

An elderly road warrior

Craig and his wife, Nancy, have a friend named Marti Strait, who drove to Storm Lake from her Texas home for a two-day visit with the Fratzkes enroute to her northern home in Michigan.

“She’s one amazing 95-year-old road warrior,” said Craig.

Marti is extremely energetic, sharp as a tack and has no qualms loading her beloved rescued dog Trip into her 2019 GMC Terrain for a 1,600-mile journey.

Because he is obsessively Iowa nice, Craig got up early on the day Marti was to head back to Michigan, loaded a cooler with her favorite snacks and drinks and plenty of water for Trip, backed out her car and fired up the AC. It was one of our blistering Iowa heat dome days.

Then the Fratzkes, in pajamas, hugged Marti goodbye and watched her drive off.

Sometime later, Craig discovered Marti’s key fob in his pajama pocket.

“I am immediately in full-blown panic,” he told me. He had visions of their dear 95-year-old friend stopping along the way and locked out of her car with her precious canine companion inside in the heat, both of them stranded.

Did she have an extra fob in the car? No answer from Marti because she always turns off her cell phone while driving.

Craig jumped in his car like Batman to give chase.

On the way, he contacted his son, Darin, a retired Iowa State Patrol captain, who advised him to call the Buena Vista County Communications Center, which immediately issued a statewide BOLO (Be On The Lookout) on Marti.

Craig and Nancy Fratzke took this selfie near the shores of Storm Lake with their 95-year-old road warrior friend, Marti Strait, who thinks nothing of driving alone from Texas to Michigan and back.

A Three Stooges movie?

Craig said what followed might have passed for a Three Stooges movie. There he was, frantically racing through Northwest Iowa on Highway 20, unkempt, in his Iowa Hawkeyes pajamas, with no billfold, and now running out of gas near Fort Dodge and getting refused at gas stations because he had no cash or credit card.

Finally, a kindly Kwik Star employee named Luis pulled a $20 bill from his own wallet, stuffed it in the cash drawer and arranged for $20 in gas on pump No. 1 where Craig was parked.

“I was overwhelmed with gratitude,” Craig said.

Back on the road, he stopped at the Iowa State Patrol District 7 office to check on the BOLO and found about 30 people there learning about dispatching. According to Craig, they were treated to the sight of “an old, half-deaf guy in pajamas frantically explaining this complicated fob story” to the staff.

Lt. Aaron Smidt got involved, recognized Craig’s last name, and pointed out that Craig’s son Darin was his drill instructor when he was at the academy for trooper training.

“I wasn’t sure if that was a bad thing or a good thing,” Craig quipped. “Turns out it was good.”

OnStar would help, Lt. Smidt said, but they needed Marti’s VIN number, which Craig finally pinned down through State Farm. OnStar then tracked Marti to a truck stop, then a GMC dealership in Cedar Falls. The nearest State Troopers personally checked both spots, but no Marti.

The fiasco finally ended when OnStar was able to link a State Patrol dispatcher directly through to Marti in her car through her radio. She was fine, of course, and did in fact have an extra key fob with her because “I always pin it to the inside of my jeans pocket when I travel.”

We said the woman was sharp.

He recommends a promotion

My much-relieved friend Craig accepted a $20 loan from Lt. Smidt to pay back the Good Samaritan, Luis, at the gas station on the way home. He would later write a letter to the CEO of Kwik Star praising Luis’ good deed and recommending him for a management position.

All learned later that that Marti realized soon after she left Storm Lake that Craig had her fob. She returned to the house, saw that Craig’s car was gone, assumed Nancy had gone back to bed and not wanting to disturb anybody, took off again.

The Road Warrior was shocked to learn she was the subject of a statewide police alert.

“I was barreling down the road trying to make time,” she told me. “I was stuck in traffic later when they told me about the fob issue. Then they offered to have the Highway Patrol relay the fob to me.”

She joked, with some satisfaction: “I said to mail it to me because they’re not going to catch me.”

Richard Hakes is a long-time Press-Citizen columnist.

