Hakes: Iowa City’s ambitious, eclectic PS1 art group now hitting its stride

John Engelbrecht admires the giant milk carton and cereal bowls created by Harper Folsom and Clara Reynen for Public Space One’s “Surreal House” exhibition. As executive director, he has helped the non-profit grow into a vibrant Iowa City art group.

John Engelbrecht greeted me last week at the heavy front doors of the historic Close family mansion in Iowa City, a classic, three-story, red brick Italianate gem on South Gilbert Street.

As we roamed its rooms, topped with ornate 12-foot ceilings, I could imagine Emma Close's lavish wedding here in 1892 and the fraternity parties hosted later in the roaring 1920s.

Today, the magnificent old house has a fresh purpose. It has become a sanctuary for art and artists as the headquarters of Public Space One (PS1), the ambitious, eclectic community art group Engelbrecht has been nurturing for the past 15 years or so as its executive director.

Inside on this cold winter day, big, colorful creative sculptures stretched high. The “cereal room” featured a gigantic milk carton in full pour; the “butter room’ was dominated by a nearly life-sized tribute to the Iowa State Fair butter cow.

This was part of PS1’s six-week winter exhibit called “Surreal House,” where various local artists were given free rein to transform their mansion headquarters into their weirdest dreams.

This 1874 Italianate-style mansion build by local industrialist Chalmer Close is now home to Public Space One (PS1), an Iowa City avant-guarde art group which has drastically expended its scope here in the past five years.

Pushing the art envelope

Engelbrecht says this kind of artistic creativity, at times edgy and controversial, has been a hallmark of this group since it was first formed in relative poverty and obscurity in 2002.

It was then a ragtag group of University of Iowa students talked folks at the Deadwood Tavern into staging their own original play in a dusty, unused second floor room. Soon, they were using the space for unique visual art endeavors, later moving to the basement of the Jefferson Hotel building, then the Wesley Center.

Local and visiting artists with a desire to push the art envelope were welcomed by PS1. One fairly extreme example: A California performance artist sat nude on the floor before her audience and tattooed herself on the leg with an image commemorating the controversial death of Ana Mendieta, one of the University of Iowa’s art legends.

Growth was slow, but the formula of mixing “out there” art with more conventional workshops, exhibits and musical events appeared to be working.

Engelbrecht became enamored with the loose-knit, fledgling organization in 2009. A South Dakota native, he had just earned his MFA from UI.

“I did my thesis show in photography at PS1 in the Jefferson building and never left,” he quips.

The group’s budget was said to be $2,800 in 2009. It was officially incorporated as a non-profit in 2015. The budget has since grown to a whopping $300,000 last year and is expected by Engelbrecht to reach a half million in the coming fiscal year. Some would say it has “come of age” in the Iowa City art scene.

A new space for artists

Engelbrecht believes two factors sparked this phenomenal transformation.

First, PS1 merged with the PATV public access TV station in 2019, inherited its building when that group disbanded, then scored a $900,000 windfall when a developer bought the building. That allowed PS1 to finance not only the purchase of the Close House for $1.2 million from its commercial owners but also two more homes on Gilbert Street owned by the city.

The second factor is that Engelbrecht and his crew have been able to land some large grants from major players in the national art world, such as Ruth Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation.

More than 100 revelers flocked to PS1’s Dada Prom in December at the Close House, exhibiting their own unique costumes which displayed the colorful creativity of this growing Iowa City art community.

Today, PS1 has five paid employees, three full time who actively manage exhibits, performances, galleries, and art studio rentals in its three renovated buildings. Last year, PS1 worked with some 375 artists, of which 120 were performers, and sponsored 60 exhibitions. It welcomed five artists-in-residence to the mansion’s third floor apartment, screened 20 artist films and worked with 30 more artists through its annual comic book festival titled ICE CREAM, an acronym for Iowa City Expo for Comics and Real Eclectic Alternative Media.

In December, the Close House was filled with more than a hundred artists and supporters in spectacular costumes ranging from a risque burlesque dancer to a spoon. It was called Dada Prom, a tribute to the Dada artistic movement based on absurdity.

Upcoming events, big and small, continue to flood its schedule.

This week, PS1 opened an exhibit by local artist Dana Telsrow called “Alternate Realty,” which features his 13 painted and pastel portraits inspired by the advertising photos of local real estate sales staff.

Next month, a key event hosted by PS1 will be an avant-garde performance by New York pianist Eli Wallace produced by Feed Me Weird Things. “If you’ve never heard a piano played like a cello,” said Engelbrecht, “I assure you it is tremendously moving and fulfilling.”

PS1’s annual art auction fundraiser opens on Leap Day, Feb. 29. In May, its print shop, known as the Iowa City Press Cooperative, will hold a public event to celebrate its 10th year of visual arts printmaking and letterpress art.

That barely scratches the surface of this art group’s scope.

Kelly Moore places a bow on her butter cow sculpture, which she created for an art exhibition called “Surreal House” held this winter at the headquarters of Public Space One in Iowa City. The cow as sculpted using insulation foam and caulk.

His pride and joy

Although Engelbrecht credits other staff and volunteers for PS1 success, he’s been recognized as its driving force for much of its two decades.

Longtime volunteer and board member Kelly Moore said it well: “I think about all the work John has put into running PS1 over the years. And then, when the opportunity to grow this non-profit finally came, he was ready for it.”

In the early days, Engelbrecht put in years of volunteer effort before he was finally hired as the group’s first part-time director for $400 a month. He worked as a hotel bellhop, nanny, and nights at Target to make ends meet, but his heart was embedded with PS1.

“I just wanted to be with the artists,” he told me. “I just wanted to make weird art events happen.”

Now he is openly proud of the community that has built up around PS1 and thrives in the task of helping it become an “artist led” art force to be reckoned with in Iowa City.

“It’s been a rich life working with PS1,” he summarized. “On any given day, I get to be a graphic designer, a video maker, a music producer, a curator, a critic, a publisher, or a printmaker. It has truly been a privilege.”

Richard Hakes is a longtime freelance columnist for the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

