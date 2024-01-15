Hakes: One of the more unique Iowa City clubs will give you a good chuckle

Michelle Buhman, program specialist for the Iowa City Senior Center, relaxes after a session of Laughter Club, still sporting a grin. She also leads the Death Café group.

Two programs leap out at me every time I ponder the extensive offerings of the Iowa City Senior Center -- probably the most active center of its kind in the state, or dang close to it.

The first is the weekly “Laughter Club.”

I’m thinking, do they book a stand-up comedian every week?

The second is “the Death Café.”

Obviously, this group was training volunteer senior food inspectors to spot moldy cheese.

Wrong on both counts, of course.

Laughter Yoga includes a lot of body movement while you sustain enthusiastic laughter – real or faked. These participants in Laughter Club include Carol Ross and Jay Gilchrist in the foreground, with Milt Knutson and instructor Michelle Buhman nearer the piano.

A cackling good time

First-hand experience enlightened me to the Laughter Club when I showed up one recent Wednesday afternoon to join six other congenial souls, some who knew what they were getting into and some like me who did not.

As it turns out, it’s Laughter Yoga and it is a thing. In fact, there are apparently thousands of clubs like this one in more than 100 countries. Our instructor, Program Specialist Michelle Buhman, went so far as to become certified to teach it a while back.

And with a natural laugh that is contagious, she is perfect for the job.

“Anyone can laugh for no reason, without humor or comedy,” our leader told us. “Faking it is fine. You get the benefit either way.”

So, for the next 45 minutes or so, we all laughed loud and hard – mostly faking it – for 30 seconds or so at a time, mixing it with some arm movements, cheers, deep breathing, and a few spontaneous dance-like movements interacting with others in the group.

Buhman asked us to laugh with each other while we pondered good and bad hypothetical situations. That included pretending to hold a winning lottery ticket – plenty of joy there -- or taking a pretend selfie or pretending to shovel snow.

We were to laugh at anything, even the thought of opening a credit card bill which was twice the amount expected. Which we did, even though there is no joy in that.

There were times during this when you could tell the fake laughter turned real, partly because of the nuttiness of seven mature adults laughing heartily out loud for no logical reason.

Iowa City Press-Citizen columnist Richard Hakes.

A good chuckle is good for your health

So, what are the benefits? Buhman cites positive effects on breathing, blood circulation, heart rate and mental attitude, plus stress relief.

Meditation exercises at the end of the session were welcome since, believe it or not, laughing hard and moving around is physical exercise for us older folks.

But laughing for no reason, I told the instructor afterward, was not that easy for me. Not that I have sophisticated sense of humor – just more like a weird one.

“At first, I couldn’t do it either,” she told me. “Now I can laugh about anything. I usually watch a video of a Laughter Club somewhere before we meet and that gets me in the mindset.”

Carol Ross was one of the energetic participants in the session. “I loved the aliveness of it, the playfulness,” she told the group afterward. She seemed to be an easy laugher.

Buhman also directs the Death Café group, which would seem ironic to many, since death and laugher are not usually considered big buddies.

“Oh, not so,” said Buhman. “I was surprised when I first started how much laughter there is at the Death Cafe. I think it is just a relief that people finally have a safe space to just talk about it.”

Death Cafe isn't as dire as it seems

She points out the Death Café is just that, a place to talk about death, respectfully, without fear, and get comfortable with the idea that our time on Earth is limited and we need to make the most out of it.

“People assume we are planning our funerals or mourning someone,” Buhman said. “Emotions can come up, and sometimes there might be tears or anger, but this is not a bereavement group. There is no guest speaker and no agenda.”

Often, she says, discussions may focus on how to understand the natural dying process or delve into the issue of an afterlife.

“We’re simply trying to destigmatize the fear of talking about it,” says Buhman. After the Death Café, participants report stress relief, a feeling of connection to society and just simply feeling better about things, she adds.

In that sense, Laughter Club and Death Café provide similar benefits.

I will tell you I felt pleasantly exhausted after Laughter Club, plus I can honestly report that something pretty unusual happened later in the evening when my wife and I played our nightly Scrabble game. I am not lying.

My wife said something funny, as she is wont to do from time to time, which for some illogical reason sent me into an uncontrollable laughing fit, pretty much doubled over with tears streaming. And that, of course, set her off on the same course as well. And I can’t even remember now exactly what it was.

We haven’t done that in a long while – enjoyed uncontrolled laughter -- so maybe Laughter Club works.

Check out the Senior Center offerings online at www.icgov.org/senior, where you’ll find good info about these two programs and when they meet, plus about 75 others.

Richard Hakes is a longtime freelance columnist for the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

