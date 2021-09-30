Hakuho's retirement leaves sumo facing 'void' at top

Argus Research

Total public debt owed by the U.S. federal government was $28.5 trillion at the end of 2Q21, up 8% year-over-year as the government spends to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of U.S. investors, the two largest holders of U.S. public debt are Japan, which owns 5% of the debt, and China, which owns 4%. The other nations among the top 10 holders own 7% of the debt, so the top 10 holders collectively own 16%. The grand total of U.S. debt owned by foreign holders is $7.1 trillion, or about 25%. We suspect these holders are unlikely to push the U.S. government hard on reducing debt levels or to dump their holdings into the bond markets. Japan's holders are long-term in nature and China has no reason to sell a large portion of its holdings (as the increase in supply would merely depress the price of the balance of its holdings, and may even weaken the dollar further, setting off trade repercussions). The local U.S. holders can rest (relatively) assured that the government's printing presses will keep pumping out money until all are paid. We expect to see strong continued demand for U.S. fixed-income securities (and thus low interest rates) in the quarters ahead.