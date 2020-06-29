Hala Moddelmog Joins Novolex Board of Directors

Brings experience in the foodservice, community and non-profit sectors

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex is pleased to announce that Hala Moddelmog has joined the Board of Directors of Novolex, an industry leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation. Ms. Moddelmog brings to the Board exceptional breadth of experience that spans diverse executive positions including president of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Susan G. Komen for the Cure organization and Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.

"We're very excited to have Hala Moddelmog join the Novolex Board, where her expertise will make a significant contribution to our company's evolution as a preeminent packaging supplier," said Stanley Bikulege, Novolex Chairman and CEO. "Hala's background will offer valuable perspective into our key quick service and dine-in restaurant business as well as an understanding of the opportunities that Novolex has to continue to support employees and the communities in which they live and work."

Ms. Moddelmog was the President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber from 2014 until mid-2020. The first woman to hold the position in the 160-year history of the organization, she was instrumental in facilitating growth across the greater Atlanta area, recruiting companies to invest in the region and encouraging venture firms, technology companies and universities to foster expansion in technology sectors. Between 2010 and 2013, Ms. Moddelmog was President of Arby's Restaurant Group, where she led its divestiture from the Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc to private ownership and dramatically improved the company's financial performance. From 2006 to 2009, Ms. Moddelmog was president of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, where she led the organization to its first 4-star Charity Navigator rating and set record funding of research grants.

"I'm thrilled to join the Novolex Board and have an opportunity to contribute to the growth of one of the preeminent packaging companies serving millions of people every day," said Ms. Moddelmog. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in the foodservice industry and background in public service to further advance the customer-focused strategy of Novolex."

Earlier in her career, Ms. Moddelmog was CEO of Catalytic Ventures, LLC and, between 1995 and 2006, was president of Church's Chicken, a division of AFC Enterprises, where she led the 1,500-unit business through its divestiture to private equity ownership. Previously, Ms. Moddelmog held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in product marketing, strategic planning and business operations in the food and consumer products sectors.

Ms. Moddelmog serves on the Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holding, Inc. and Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. Ms. Moddelmog is currently a member of the Board of Directors, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the Board of Directors, Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission (Georgia Public Broadcasting); the Advisory Board, Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business; and the Board of Trustees, and Governing Board, Woodruff Arts Center of Atlanta.

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

Media Contact

Novolex

Phil Rozenski

242479@email4pr.com

1-800-845-6051

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hala-moddelmog-joins-novolex-board-of-directors-301084568.html

SOURCE Novolex