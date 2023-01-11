Halcovage defends innocence, votes no as other commissioners approve partial settlement of lawsuit

Jan. 11—POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve a settlement agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding a federal lawsuit involving Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. and other county officials.

Halcovage was the no vote, while Chairman Barron "Boots" L. Hetherington and Commissioner Gary J. Hess voted yes.

Halcovage, who has said little about the lawsuit other than to deny its accusations, used the opportunity to read a prepared statement in which he discussed his opposition to the agreement. He said a "yes" vote would mean he's "admitting to events that never occurred."

Details of the agreement were not made available, but the settlement is not believed to involve the four female county employees who filed the lawsuit claiming sexual harassment and sexual assault by Halcovage and a failure by the county to address it.

At the start of the meeting, Chief Clerk Linda Deatrich said an executive session was held Friday "for the purpose of consulting with county attorneys regarding information and strategies" pertaining to the lawsuit.

Also Friday, at a mediation session with Judge Joseph F. Saporitio Jr., the county and DOJ came to an agreement regarding the claims filed against the county, according to a letter from Marie Millie Jones, an attorney representing the county.

Solicitor Paul Datte said details of the agreement, which also must be approved by the DOJ, will be available to the public unless the judge either seals it or determines it is subject to the confidentiality agreement imposed in the case.

Halcovage was the only commissioner to make a statement regarding the settlement agreement.

"I am voting 'no' but not because I disagree with everything in the agreement," Halcovage said. "To the contrary, I support all efforts to provide county employees with adequate training and to ensure that our county has effective policies in place.

Story continues

"My goal has always been to do what is best for the county. I am also pleased that the Department of Justice will be ending its involvement in this lawsuit.

"But I vote 'no' because the agreement assumes I acted unlawfully. To the contrary, I have denied the plaintiffs allegations. I want my chance in court to tell you what really happened. Confidentiality restrictions have prevented me from being candid despite my desire to do so, and this has been frustrating for me and my family."

Halcovage concluded: "By voting 'yes,' I'd be admitting to events that never occurred. I cannot ethically do that and it wouldn't be the truth. For that reason, I have no choice but to vote 'no.' "

Halcovage, county Administrator Gary R. Bender, assistant solicitor Glenn Roth and two former human resource directors were sued in federal court in March 2021 by the four employees. The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in October 2021 alleging retaliation for having filed the suit.

Last year, Judge Martin C. Carlson granted the DOJ's request to join the lawsuit over objections by Halcovage.

The government alleged violation of federal law, claiming the county subjected the plaintiffs to a hostile work environment and retaliated for the lawsuit.

The county solicitor and human resources office had previously found Halcovage violated county policies on sexual harassment, conduct and discipline, and the county said his actions would have caused him to be fired had he not been an elected official.

District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake referred the case to the state Attorney General's Office on July 8, 2020. That office closed the case Feb. 5, 2021, without filing charges. Details were not provided, although an office spokesman at the time said statute of limitations was among the considerations for not filing charges.

The only means of removing an elected official is through impeachment by the state Legislature, a process that is underway in the Halcovage case.

Contact the writer: amarchiano@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6023