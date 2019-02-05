Is Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited (SGX:5VJ) A Financially Sound Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited (SGX:5VJ) with its market cap of S$758m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 5VJ here.

How much cash does 5VJ generate through its operations?

5VJ’s debt levels surged from US$737m to US$902m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$126m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 5VJ’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 5VJ meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at US$626m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$807m, leading to a 1.29x current account ratio. Generally, for Commercial Services companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SGX:5VJ Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Is 5VJ’s debt level acceptable?

With total debt exceeding equities, 5VJ is considered a highly levered company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 5VJ’s case, the ratio of 1.07x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

Although 5VJ’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 5VJ’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 5VJ’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Halcyon Agri to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 5VJ’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 5VJ’s outlook. Valuation: What is 5VJ worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 5VJ is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



