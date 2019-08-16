Was Haldex AB (publ)'s (STO:HLDX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Haldex AB (publ) (STO:HLDX) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Haldex is currently performing.

Commentary On HLDX's Past Performance

HLDX's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of kr144m has declined by -4.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -2.4%, indicating the rate at which HLDX is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Haldex has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.3% is below the SE Machinery industry of 8.8%, indicating Haldex's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Haldex’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 9.3%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 32% to 67% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Haldex to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

