Haldwani: Locals in despair over fears of mass eviction in India

3
·5 min read
Haldwani
Tilka Devi Kashyap says she has nowhere to go if her home is demolished

India's top court has temporarily stayed the demolition of over 4,000 homes in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, but people are still worried about the fate of their homes, which they have spent a lifetime building. BBC Hindi's Vineet Khare and Deepak Jasrotia report from Haldwani town.

Government officials allege that more than 50,000 people, most of them Muslims, here are living on land that belongs to the Indian Railways. But residents say they have been living in the area for decades, and that the railways has no documents to support its claim.

In December, the state high court asked railway authorities to "evict unauthorised occupants" after giving them a week's notice. Residents started getting eviction notices from 1 January.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday put a hold on the order, saying that "thousands cannot be uprooted overnight" and that a "workable solution" must be found.

As news of the order reached the residents, fear gave way to relief. Residents hugged and congratulated each other, happy for the temporary reprieve they had won.

But as the date of next hearing for the case on 7 February inches closer, the residents find themselves swinging between despair and hope. The BBC spoke to families whose future hangs in the balance.

Haldwani
Ms Kashyap's family sells snacks outside their home

'Where will we go?'

For Tilka Devi Kashyap, 65, losing her home would mean imminent homelessness for her and her 14 family members.

Ms Kashyap arrived in the area in the mid-1970s and has invested her life's earnings to build her house.

A one-storey structure with tiny rooms, it is home to her sons, their wives and children.

Ms Kashyap and her family also depend on the area to make a living; they sell snacks on a cart outside their house.

The small business helps them make just enough money to see each day through. But talks about demolition has been affecting their business, she says.

"Customers have stopped frequenting the area," she told the BBC. "There are days when we are unable to save anything [after buying what's needed for the business] and have nothing to cook."

Ms Kashyap is among a small number of Hindus living in this predominantly Muslim neighbourhood. She says she was among those who voted for the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state in 2022.

"The government should think of the poor," she says, adding that it's the government's responsibility to provide alternate accommodation if their homes are demolished.

"We voted for the Congress [India's main opposition party] earlier. But we got nothing during both the BJP and Congress regimes."

Haldwani
Ms Kashyap showed us a stack of documents and bills related to her house

Ms Kashyap says that she has been paying taxes and bills on her house for years and wonders why her home is suddenly being termed "illegal".

"The government shouldn't have let us settle here in the first place. Now that we have built everything, it wants to bring it [our house] down. Where will we go?" she asks.

Buying a house in another area isn't an option for Ms Kashyap. Her family has been poor, and their financial condition worsened after her husband had an accident five years ago.

The accident damaged his limbs and he has been unable to work since then. Costly medical bills of his treatment have hollowed out the family's meagre savings.

Ms Kashyap says she does not have the means to relocate or put up a legal fight to save her home, but she is determined to do what she can to prove that she and her home belong here.

"I'm going to store all our bills more carefully," she says, rifling through a stack of crumpled bills that are torn in places.

"You never know when we might need them to prove our case before a government official."

'Our life and death depends on this case'

Haldwani
Zahida (second from left) and her family outside their shack

Zahida, who only uses one name, sits rolling chapatis (wheat flatbread) inside her dimly-lit tin-roofed shack.

She shares the space with her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Conditions indoors are cramped and the interiors are worse for wear.

But to Zahida, who's in her 50s, and her family, the place is home.

"It may be in a bad condition, but at least we have a home. Where will we go if this is brought down?" she asks.

Zahida says that her ties to the house run deep; it's where she arrived as a newly-wed decades ago, raised her kids, and where her husband took his last breath.

The news that their house could be demolished has come as a blow to her. Like Ms Kashyap, the family is struggling financially.

A vegetable shop run by her eldest son helps them stay afloat. But the shop is set up in the same disputed locality, so losing their house would put an end to their business too, she says.

"We will end up on the streets. I think about this and cry day and night," Zahida says. "Our life and death depends on this case."

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • India captain Rohit praised for withdrawing 'Mankad' run out appeal

    India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday won praise for withdrawing a 'Mankad' run-out appeal against Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka in the opening one-day international."The real winner was the sportsmanship of Rohit Sharma for refusing to take the run out.

  • Joshimath: Dozens evacuated from India's 'sinking town'

    Joshimath town has been declared "disaster prone" after more than 600 houses developed large cracks.

  • This Little-Known AirPods Feature Allowed My 95-Year-Old Grandfather To Hear Me Again

    “Why didn’t anyone tell me about this before?”View Entire Post ›

  • Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Oklahoma City home

    Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Oklahoma City home

  • Al Qaeda succession after al-Zawahiri's death still unclear -U.S. official

    The succession of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a U.S. raid last year, remains unclear, a U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday. Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. "The question for Al Qaeda, that it has not answered for itself, is who follows (Zawahiri)," Christine Abizaid, director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, said in an event organized by the Washington Institute when asked about Al Qaeda's "center of gravity" after Zawahiri's death.

  • Himachal Pradesh: Thousands despair as India Adani plants shut down

    Many locals in India's Himachal Pradesh state say that they have lost their only source of income.

  • Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

    Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech the pope delivers at the start of each year outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See. In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life.

  • Joshimath: The trauma of living in India's sinking Himalayan town

    Hundreds of buildings have developed cracks and families have been evacuated. Can Joshimath be saved?

  • United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools

    The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country's embassy in the United States said. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, on Monday did not acknowledge the announcement. “In the wake of the historic (hashtag)AbrahamAccords, (the UAE) will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to the normalization deal that also saw Bahrain and ultimately Morocco also recognize Israel.

  • New Orleans closes 2022 with sky-high homicide rate not seen in decades: 'Horrific'

    New Orleans, a city renowned for tourism, set a 26-year high in homicide in 2022 after overtaking St. Louis as America's murder capital in September.

  • Pakistan floods: International donors pledge over $9bn

    Devastating floods hit the country last year, killing at least 1,700 people and millions more.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA

    The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the state prosecutor's office that put him on death row. The justices threw out a Texas appeals court ruling that refused to grant the inmate, Areli Escobar, a new trial. The state appeals court had overruled a lower court judge who documented the flaws in the forensic evidence used to convict Escobar.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Associate Nishad Singh Is Third to Meet With Prosecutors

    (Bloomberg) -- Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh met with federal prosecutors in a bid to become the third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle to seek a cooperation deal in the fraud case over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Invest

  • India’s Foray Into the EV Battery Market Lacks Some Key Ingredients

    (Bloomberg) -- As the world tries to wean itself off dependence on China for crucial battery materials, India is taking bold steps to position itself as an alternative in the electric vehicle supply chain. The government has unveiled incentives of at least $3.4 billion to expedite its lagging adoption of EVs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to reach net zero by 2070. The idea is that manufacturing the costliest component — batteries — locally will make the end product more affordable for the

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    In fact, I'm going to make the argument for why you should consider buying shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO), the subject of the above scenario, and the industry leader in action cameras and accessories. While it has always been a niche, one-dimensional business for GoPro, the company is expanding its addressable market by adding new camera variations. GoPro stock has had a tough time since 2014 because its camera business struggled to grow.

  • Bangladesh country profile

    Provides basic information about the people, media and history of one of the world's most densely populated countries

  • Gemini Terminates Its Crypto Yield Product, Amping Up Battle With Genesis

    The move, which Gemini says requires Genesis to return all locked-up assets, sunsets the exchange's nearly two year-old Gemini Earn program.

  • Mass evacuations underway as flash flooding and mudslides impact California

    Mandatory evacuations are underway after severe weather turned deadly in California, where more than 200,000 people are said to be without power. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston is on the ground in Santa Barbara with more.

  • Prince Harry Defends Lady Susan Hussey, Who Made Racist Comments at Royal Event

    Prince Harry defended Lady Susan Hussey, who made racist comments at a royal event, saying "she never meant any harm at all."