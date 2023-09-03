Haledon man found dead with gunshot wound in Paterson

A 61-year-old Haledon man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning in Paterson.

What happened?

The Paterson Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle parked in the area of Route 19 and Ward Street at 5:37 a.m. They found the man deceased in the driver's seat.

Authorities did not say whether they had ruled out suicide as a possible cause or if it they suspected it was a homicide. This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

How you can help

Anyone with information about this incident can contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

