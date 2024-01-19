Haledon owners charged with animal cruelty after dog left outside in freezing temperatures

Two Haledon residents were charged this week after a malnourished dog was found collapsed on the ground while left out in freezing temperatures, police said.

On Monday three police officers responded to a report of a dog that was left outside in below freezing temperature for an extended period of time. A young, gray pit bull was found collapsed on the ground upon their arrival. The dog was severely emaciated and showed signs of frostbite and hypothermia, according to Haledon Deputy Police Chief George Guzman Jr.

The owners Johanna Marie, 31, and Devon Johnson, 30, were charged with third-degree animal cruelty.

The dog is in stable condition, and once it has made a full recovery will be available for adoption through Jersey Pits Rescue, according to the Haledon Police Department.

The Haledon Police Department's Humane Law Enforcement Officer April Latona led the investigation with the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Haledon Police Department stated they are committed ensuring the welfare and safety of animals within their community. Law enforcement "encourages all community members to report any instances of animal cruelty or negligence, emphasizing a clear stance of zero tolerance towards such behavior."

