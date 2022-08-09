Haledon police offer $5,000 reward for info in Felix DeJesus disappearance

After searching for 41-year-old Feliz DeJesus for six months without success, Haledon police this week announced a $5,000 reward for information that helps find him.

“We’re grateful for whatever we can get,” Crystal Garcia, the missing man’s sister-in-law, said of the reward.

The family’s lawyer, Jeff Patti, said DeJesus' relatives are praying the money will be “enough incentive for the public to help bring Felix home.”

“Someone out there knows what happened to Felix,” the attorney said.

DeJesus was detained and placed in handcuffs by two Paterson police officers on Feb. 2, the night he went missing, after he was involved in a disturbance at a bodega on Union Avenue.

Video recordings from the cops' body cameras recorded their initial encounter outside the store. But the officers turned off the recordings while DeJesus was sitting handcuffed in the back seat of their patrol vehicle, a move that DeJesus' relatives say violated state Attorney General guidelines.

Family members said authorities told them the two cops drove DeJesus away from the bodega and dropped him off several blocks away, near Paterson's Westside Park.

Haledon police, who are conducting the missing persons probe because DeJesus lives in that borough, said they have found five witnesses who said they spent time with DeJesus that night in the park.

But borough police have not revealed whether the five were friends of DeJesus or strangers, how long he was with them or whether he was with all five at once or separately. Haledon police Capt. George Guzman Jr. said he could not answer such questions “due to the ongoing investigation and sensitive nature of this case.”

Video:Bodycam footage shows first encounter of missing man with Paterson police, but questions remain

DeJesus family members and law enforcement sources have said that the Paterson Police Department’s Internal Affairs division has investigated the two officers’ handling of the situation. But officials have not said whether the IA probe is finished, or what findings, if any, have been reached.

Story continues

Patti, the family attorney, filed a lawsuit against Haledon last month in an effort to get copies of reports and documents from the missing person investigation, including statements by the witnesses who said they encountered DeJesus at Westside Park.

Haledon's reward notice asks anyone with information to contact borough police at (973) 790-4444 or tips@haledonpd.org or to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson police at (973) 321-1120.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Felix DeJesus missing: Haledon NJ cops offer reward for information