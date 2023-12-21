Haledon rejects proposal for apartment building at site of hot dog stand lost in fire

HALEDON — The Land Use Board rejected a proposal to build a four-story apartment building on Haledon Avenue after raising questions about its potential impact on local roads and the school system.

Critics complained that the project would have ruined the peace and quiet enjoyed by residents, especially those on Richardson Avenue, which backs up to the half-acre property.

“Please consider that I live behind this proposal,” said one of many detractors, Carmen Lozada-Rosario, pleading with the board before its unanimous decision.

“Think of the parking,” she added. “Think of our privacy, and our quality of life.”

The board voted Thursday to reject the plan for the 26-unit building at 470 Haledon Ave., casting the future of the site into limbo.

“If you’re going to build something,” said Hans Augustin, the board chairman, “you need to build something that accommodates the community you’re in.”

The property may be the only empty parcel on the avenue — a main thoroughfare that begins as Pompton Road in Wayne and ends at the T-intersection with River Street in Paterson.

Alimi Builders bought the site for $975,000

William Rush, an attorney for the developer, Wyckoff-based Alimi Builders Inc., told the board in closing remarks that the site would not stay vacant forever. “No one likes change, but change is coming,” he said. “The plan presented tonight offers the least impact to the neighborhood.”

Chain-link fence closes in vacant property where Metro View Grille once stood on Haledon Avenue in Haledon.

Alimi Builders bought the property, which contains two lots, for $975,000.

One lot was occupied by a bagel shop, and the other by Metro View Grille, a restaurant that was known for Texas wieners. It was destroyed by a fire in January 2021.

Over the course of three public hearings, the developer made several revisions to its plan. They included a reduction of parking spots — from 45 to 41 — to allow easier turning maneuvers for firetrucks and for garbage trucks. Thirty-nine spots were required.

Alimi Builders needed a use variance because multi-family housing is not permitted in a commercial zone.

Residential use vs. business use

Experts who testified for the developer argued that the residential use would have had a lesser impact than business uses even though such uses are allowed in the zone, and housing is not.

Matthew Steckler, a traffic engineer, said the building would have produced 13 vehicle trips during the busiest peak hour of the day — or about one car every five minutes.

A convenience store “would fit very nicely on this property,” Steckler said, and it “would generate 10 times” the cars. “I’m not saying this is subtracting traffic off the road,” he said, “but it’s not as impactful as what the permitted use can be.”

