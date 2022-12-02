Is Haleon plc (HLN) a Good Investment Avenue?

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “International Equity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned ‐7.90% gross of fees, compared to a ‐9.36% return for the MSCI EAFE Index and ‐9.91% return for the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. Both security selection and sector allocation were responsible for the fund’s outperformance in the quarter relative to the MSCI EAFE Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a healthcare products company. On November 29, 2022, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) stock closed at $6.76 per share. One-month return of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) was 11.92%, and in three months its shares gained 13.04% of their value. Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has a market capitalization of $31.621 billion.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN), headquartered in the U.K., is currently the only publicly traded, pure‐play global consumer health company. The company has existed for decades in various forms and, through a history of M&A, is the product of three major pharmaceutical companies’ assets: GSK, Novartis and Pfizer. With roughly £9.5 billion in revenue, Haleon operates in over 170 markets, selling products in oral health (~28% of 2021 revenue), pain relief (~23%), digestive health (~21%), vitamin and mineral supplements (~16%), and respiratory health (~12%). Its recognizable brands include Sensodyne toothpaste, the pain relief product Advil, Theraflu for cold and flu symptoms, and Centrum multivitamins. Haleon was spun off this summer by existing holding GSK. Impressed by this consumer health products business, we decided to increase our ownership to a full weight in the portfolio."

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 0 in the previous quarter.

