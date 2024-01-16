Hales Corners Elementary evacuated because of natural gas leak

Hales Corners Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday, Jan. 16, because of a natural gas leak. Students were safely evacuated to the Hales Corners Public Library, and parents were instructed to pick their children up at the library.

Students were evacuated by bus to the Hales Corners Public Library after the leak was discovered outside the school's building, according to a post on the Whitnall School District's Facebook page just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The district also advised parents to avoid the area if possible.

The Hales Corners Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday that all students had been safely evacuated to the library and that a reunification process has been set up for parents to pick up their children at the library.

The department also said in its post that parents must have a photo ID to pick up their children. It requested all traffic to enter from Janesville Road and exit north. Parents of students in grades three through five were told to go to the library's lower parking lot. Parents of students in grades K4-5 were told to come to the library's upper parking lot.

Parents are also being told to check their email or their Infinite Campus Parent app for more information on reunification, the department's post said.

The school has an enrollment of about 512 students, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

