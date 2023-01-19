Haley on 2024: ‘If I run, I’m running against Joe Biden’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hinted at a possible 2024 presidential bid and said if she runs, she’ll be doing so to oust President Biden and usher in a younger generation of Washington leadership.

“If I run, I’m running against Joe Biden. That’s what I’m focused on, because we can’t have a second term of Joe Biden,” Haley said in an interview aired Thursday on Fox News’s “Special Report.”

The former South Carolina governor has been hinting for months that she may throw her hat in the 2024 GOP ring with former President Trump, who announced his candidacy just after the midterms.

Haley had previously said she wouldn’t run against Trump, but appeared to suggest in the Fox News interview that she’d changed her mind on the matter.

“I had a great working relationship with the [former] president. I appreciate all the foreign policy issues we worked on together. But what I will tell you is: the survival of America matters. And it’s bigger than one person. And when you are looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change,” Haley said.

She repeated calls for a “young generation” of Washington leaders to surge into the capital.

“I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C. I think we need a young generation to come in, step up and really start fixing things,” she said.

At 80, Biden is the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office. Trump turns 77 this year.

Haley, who has long been a rumored 2024 contender, declined to answer when pressed on whether she’d run in 2024, but told viewers to “stay tuned” and repeated a line she’s leant on before: “I’ve never lost a race.”

