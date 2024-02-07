Haley campaign complains about "rigged" election as she loses to "None of these candidates" option

Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump's only substantial challenger in the 2024 GOP nomination race, lost Nevada's Republican primary Tuesday to a "None of These Candidates" option on the ballot, according to The Associated Press, marking an embarrassing defeat in a vote where she had no direct competition. Trump chose to forgo participation in the primary, which awards no delegates to the winner. He will, instead, participate in the party-run caucuses that award all 26 state delegates, a system implemented by Nevada Republicans that made the primary unimportant, The New York Times reports.

As the runner-up to "None of These Candidates," Haley is expected to be declared the winner, the secretary of state's office told the Times, noting a state election law that maintains “only votes cast for the named candidates shall be counted.” Haley did not campaign in Nevada, instead focusing her efforts on South Carolina, where the next primary will be held, following Trump's wins in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"The fact that a 'none of the above' option could overpower any enthusiasm from the supporters of Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is another blow to her slim chances of winning the nomination over Mr. Trump, who maintains a commanding lead in polls," The New York Times notes. "It also blunts any effort of hers to demonstrate momentum or score at least a symbolic victory."

Critics of Nevada's caucus system, which include members of Haley's campaign, argue that the state's GOP established it for Trump's benefit, an allegation the party has denied. Haley's campaign dismissed the primary results Tuesday night, emphasizing its focus on South Carolina.

“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots, the house wins. We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump,” Haley's spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas told the Times in a statement. “We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”