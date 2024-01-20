Haley comments on Trump's "temper tantrum" about her — questions if he's "in decline"

A day after Donald Trump mixed up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi during a series of comments made at a campaign event in New Hampshire — in which he credited Haley as being the person in charge of security on Jan 6 — she's questioning if he's perhaps in decline mentally, due to his age.

During a news conference with reporters after her campaign event in Peterborough, N.H., Haley "stopped short of calling Mr. Trump mentally unfit," as described by The New York Times, touching upon the dangers involved in such a person leading the country.

“My parents are up in age, and I love them dearly,” she said. “But when you see them hit a certain age, there is a decline. That’s a fact — ask any doctor, there is a decline.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Haley relayed Trump's "temper tantrum" about her, pointing out that she couldn't have done anything to secure the Capitol on Jan 6, because she wasn't even there that day.

"He mentioned it three times," she furthers. "He got confused . . . don't put our country at risk like this."

Watch here:

Haley: Trump said that I didn’t do anything to secure the Capitol. Let’s be clear, I wasn’t in the Capitol on January 6th. I wasn’t in office on January 6th. He got confused. He got confused and said he running against Obama. He never ran against Obama. pic.twitter.com/YATZvytZs5 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2024