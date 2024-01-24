Haley falls short in New Hampshire, vows to stay in primary race
After being defeated in the New Hampshire primary, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley told supporters, “This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go.” Despite falling short of a victory, Haley vowed to stay in the race and will next face former President Donald Trump on Feb. 24, when her home state, South Carolina, holds its GOP primary.