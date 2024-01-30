Haley goes after Trump’s legal expenses yet again

Nikki Haley took another swing at Donald Trump over his legal woes Tuesday evening, after the New York Times reported that political committees aligned with the former president spent roughly $50 million to cover his legal bills last year.

“Another reason Donald Trump won’t debate me… His PAC spent 50 MILLION in campaign dollars on his legal fees,” Haley posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He can’t beat Joe Biden if he’s spending all his time and money on court cases and chaos.”

The $50 million, according to the Times, is around the same amount that Haley – Trump’s only remaining high-profile opponent in the Republican primary – raised across her committees last year. POLITICO has not independently verified the figure.

It’s the second time in recent days that Haley has used Trump’s mounting legal fees as a line of attack — a notable escalation as the campaign moves to her home state of South Carolina. Last week, she went after the former president after a jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll over defamatory remarks he made about her while he was president in response to her rape accusation against him.

“Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages,” Haley wrote on X in the wake of the verdict. “We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

In an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday, she said she “absolutely” trusted the jury's verdict in that case.