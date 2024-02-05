Haley is going down swinging with her SNL gags, but it won’t help with Trump supporters

Republican challenger Nikki Haley appeared on the storied comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend to have some fun at Donald Trump’s expense in a bid to revive her longshot candidacy. Trump hasn’t appeared on the show since 2015, and SNL has alienated many on the right in America by consistently mocking Republicans far more often than Democrats. There were some funny bits, at least one gag that bombed, and some amusing moments from Haley. But will any of it help?

The sketch was a parody of a CNN town hall in South Carolina, and the actor playing Trump, James Austin Johnson, has his voice nailed. “(South Carolina) the first state to secede from the Union and not the last I think” he quipped. “You’re going to see a lot of that when I win”. The Trump character said to one voter, “People are sick of having an alleged criminal like Joe Biden in the White House, they want a convicted criminal. Someone they can trust to get the crimes done right”.

“Trump” tastelessly compared Senator Tim Scott – whom the left lambastes as a sycophantic Uncle Tom – to toilet paper. “He’s a lot like Scott toilet paper”, he said. “There’s not much there, you can see right through it. But it’s better than nothing”.

Haley appeared as a “concerned South Carolina voter”. “Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” she asked. To which “Trump” replied, “Oh my God it’s her, the woman who was in charge of security on January 6th. It’s Nancy Pelosi”.

Trump has confused Haley with the Speaker of the House and falsely claimed last month that Haley was in charge of security during the January 6 riot.

“Are you doing okay Donald”? Haley asked. “You might need a mental competency test” she said, referring to barbs Trump has made about Joe Biden.

“I took the test and I aced it”, “Trump” said. “Perfect score. They said I’m 100 per cent mental… I’m confident because I’m a man. That’s why a woman should never run our economy”.

The Trump character mocked Haley’s name, calling her “Nikki Haley Joel Osmet,” a reference to an actor in the horror film “The Sixth Sense” who uttered a line repeated by “Trump”: “I see dead people”. The reference was lost on me and probably many others, but Haley had an apt retort. “That’s what people will say if they see you and Joe on the ballot”.

Actress and host Ayo Edebiri, posing as a voter, asked Haley what was the main cause of the Civil War, referencing her recent gaffe, in which she failed to mention slavery, concluding, “Do you think it starts with an S and ends with a lavery?”

Haley replied, “Yep, I probably should have said that the first time”, in a moment of self-deprecation.

A few months ago, SNL did a GOP debate sketch where Trump’s (then) opponents were frozen on stage while James Austin Johnson, once again playing Trump, mocked them. “Can you believe it folks, 91 indictments, 4 trials and I’m still the best choice”, he said. Of Haley, he said, “I call her “birdbrain” but only in public ... let’s be honest we’re not going to have a President whose name is Nikki”.

Appearances like these could help Haley with the broader electorate, but will it help her woo Trump fans? Highly unlikely because most of them turned off SNL long ago and those who did tune in likely aren’t amused by jokes at Trump’s expense and an audience full of New Yorkers laughing at him. But it was worth a try. Haley’s got nothing to lose, and so she ought to try to shed her buttoned up, corporate image, throw some darts and see if anything sticks.

At the very least, she can go down swinging and have a bit of fun along the way.

