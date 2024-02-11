A question for Haley about her tax-cut promise

I am a Democrat, but I will be voting in the GOP Primary in South Carolina.

I will be voting for Nikki Haley, but I'm a little concerned about her platform. She states that she will close the border; I agree with that.

But the main thing is she says she will cut taxes, cut taxes whereas it is now we can't afford the debt we have, and it has been mentioned that the House and Senate want to raise their salaries.

If she cuts taxes, how are we going to pay for that? Haley should answer these questions.

Dave Owens

Moore

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Haley needs to answer question on her plan to cut taxes