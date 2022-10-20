Haley to hit campaign trail with Iowa Republicans

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is hitting the campaign trail for Republican candidates in Iowa next week.

Haley will take part in the GOP group Winning for Women Action Fund’s “Women on a Mission” tour with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R ), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa).

The group is set to hold rallies in Davenport and Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

“Iowa grows strong women, and Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Ernst, and Reps. Miller-Meeks and Hinson prove just that,” Haley said in a statement. “Whether it be in Des Moines or Washington, these ladies aren’t afraid to put up a fight against Joe Biden’s reckless agenda. I’m looking forward to being back in the Hawkeye State, making sure conservatives win up and down the ballot!”

Reynolds faces a safe reelection bid in her home state, which the Cook Political Report rates as “solid Republican.” Meanwhile, Hinson’s seat in the second district is considered “likely Republican,” while Miller-Meeks’ district has been labeled “lean Republican.”

Winning for Women Action Fund is also set to make stops in Indiana and Virginia. Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin and GOP congressional candidate Jen Kiggans are slated to appear at the events in that state. In Indiana, GOP congressional candidate Jennifer Ruth Green will be a featured speaker at the group’s event.

The news comes as Haley has been viewed as a potential 2024 presidential contender and as Youngkin’s husband Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R ) has also been floated as a potential Republican presidential contender. Haley and the governor have hit been constant presences on the midterm campaign trail, with Youngkin campaigning with Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Wednesday and Haley recently campaigning with New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Don Bolduc.

