Haley issues apology; has backing of NAACP branch presidents

Illinois NAACP conference president Teresa Haley of Springfield issued an apology Thursday for remarks she made on a video last month likening migrants to "savages" and rapists.

A press release from the state conference said that branch presidents met Wednesday and "unanimously supported Haley’s quintessential leadership skills."

The one-minute-and-forty-eight-second video of Haley making the remarks during an NAACP state presidents' meeting last month was recorded and made public by former NAACP DuPage County president Patrick Watson.

Watson said he resigned his position, but Thursday's release said Watson received a vote of no confidence by branch members.

Watson had called for Haley's resignation.

Haley, 58, was first elected in 2015 as president of the NAACP state chapter, the first woman to ascend to that position. She also heads the Springfield chapter of the civil rights group.

Here is the full text of Haley's apology:

“First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by my comments. I love and value all members of our communities—including immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination. I am empathetic to the plight of all people, and I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to 'Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.'"

