Haley rakes in more than $11M in third quarter of fundraising

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley raked in more than $11 million in the third quarter of fundraising this year between three of her political committees, her GOP presidential campaign announced Monday.

Her campaign noted that close to 40,000 new donors gave to her in the third quarter and that she’s ending the quarter with $11.6 million in the bank. Most notably, her campaign said that $9.1 million of her campaign funds can be used in the GOP primary.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP rival of Haley’s in the primary, brought in more this quarter than Haley did by raising $15 million, only $5 million of that sum can be used in the primary.

The figures were first reported by The New York Times.

“We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. “Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it.”

The fundraising figures come as some donors have started to view the 2024 GOP primary as a two-person race to become the alternative to former President Trump, who holds comfortable leads in national and local polling.

The major donor network American Opportunity Alliance will hear from members of both the DeSantis and Haley campaigns Friday, where they will make a pitch to the group about why donors should be backing their respective campaigns.

The DeSantis team has increasingly homed in on Iowa, largely seen as a make-or-break state for a Trump-alternative candidate to blunt the former president’s momentum.

The RealClearPolitics polling average of Iowa shows DeSantis in second place behind Trump.

Haley’s campaign has noted her performance in New Hampshire and South Carolina, where RealClearPolitics polling averages show her in second place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.