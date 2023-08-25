Haley spars with Stephanopoulos over Biden: ‘Kamala Harris is going to be the next president’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sparked a pushback from ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos after she suggested President Biden won’t finish his term in the White House.

“A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris you know that and I know that,” Haley said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” this week. “There is no way Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris is going to be the next president and that should send a chill up every American’s spine.”

“Excuse me,” Stephanopoulos interjected. “One second about that, how do you know that Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?”

“Ask Americans,” Haley replied. “We look at the decline he’s had over the last few years. You have to be honest with the American people, George, there’s no way that Joe Biden is going to finish out a next term. We can’t have an 81-year-old president.”

Haley, who is trailing former President Trump and several other GOP hopefuls in most national primary polls, has routinely attacked Biden, 80, over his age, saying in April that she did not think he would “make it” to 86.

She also proposed a mental competency test for candidates for public office over the age of 75 shortly after announcing her campaign.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.