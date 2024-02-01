Haley takes Halloween-themed shot at Trump

Nikki Haley isn't letting up on Donald Trump.

In a new jab at the former president on Thursday, Haley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture of a Halloween costume titled, “Weakest General Election Candidate Ever,” alongside a picture of Trump.

Included, it said, were “$50 million in legal fees," "terrible poll numbers," "social media rants," and "temper tantrums.”

“Democrats are ecstatic about the prospect of running against Donald Trump," she wrote. "They couldn’t dream up a worse general election candidate if they tried. Between his legal drama, his terrible poll numbers, and his confusion, Trump will hand Democrats a big victory."

Haley’s $50 million dig comes after financial reports showed Trump spent roughly $50 million in donor funds on legal expenses in 2023.

Haley, the last remaining serious challenger to Trump in the GOP presidential primary, is scrambling to gain traction after finishing behind the former president in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. The former South Carolina governor is polling far behind Trump in her home state.

In response, Trump's campaign brushed off the attack.

"Nikki Haley is a stone cold loser who is becoming more irrelevant by the day," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. "The more people get to know her and her Democrat ties, the more they despise her for being a fraud.”