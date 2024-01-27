Haley targeted in December swatting incident

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was targeted in a swatting incident last month, according to media reports Saturday.

Authorities responded to a false emergency call on Dec. 30 after a man claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at Haley’s home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, records obtained by Reuters showed.

Haley and her son were not in town at the time of the incident, according to the reports. Her husband is currently deployed overseas.

Swatting incidents have accompanied a recent rise in threats against political candidates, state officials, and members of the judiciary and legislature.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.