Haley: Trump's court 'chaos' will sink Republicans in November

Nikki Haley warned Thursday that Donald Trump’s court “chaos” will doom Republicans in November.

The former South Carolina governor and last major Republican standing against the former president for the GOP presidential nomination used Trump’s court appearance in New York on Thursday as an opening to attack his legal troubles.

“Donald Trump is in court today. There will be a verdict on another case tomorrow. And he has a trial starting March 25. Meanwhile, he’s spending millions of campaign donations on legal fees,” Haley posted on X, formerly Twitter. “All of this chaos will only lead to more losses for Republicans up and down the ticket.”

Haley has long warned that the “chaos” following Trump could hurt Republicans if they nominate him for a third consecutive cycle. “Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him” is a staple of her stump speeches.

But Haley is ratcheting up her attacks on Trump’s legal problems now that the Republican race is down to just the two of them — and now that Trump is poised to be in court nearly as much as he is on the campaign trail.

A judge on Thursday denied Trump’s attempts to toss charges against him in connection to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election and confirmed a trial in the case will begin March 25 as scheduled. Trump will now be the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges.

Meanwhile, a verdict is expected Friday in Trump’s $370 million civil fraud trial.