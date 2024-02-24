Haley walks back apparent support for Alabama court IVF ruling ahead of S.C. GOP primary

Republican presidential candidate hopeful Nikki Haley attempted to clarify her apparent support for an Alabama Supreme Court ruling last week regarding in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

The state Supreme Court decision determined that frozen embryos are children in mid-February. That ruling has nearly halted in vitro fertilization in that state and has left IVF advocates reeling.

“I didn’t say that I agreed with the Alabama ruling,” she said on CNN’s King Charles.

“This case was based on and should be based on the rights of those parents for their embryos and to make sure that they have the responsibility with the doctors on how they should be handled, not more than that,” she continued.

Her clarification came after she had earlier told NBC News that “embryos, to me, are babies.”

“When you talk about an embryo you are talking about to me, that's a life. And so I do see where that's coming from when they talk about that,” she told NBC.

Haley’s competitor, former President Donald Trump called on Alabama lawmakers Friday to reverse the state Supreme Court decision. His appeal appeared in a post on Truth Social the day before he would face Haley in her home state primary.

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!" Trump wrote in the post.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Nikki Haley walks back her IVF stance after Alabama court ruling