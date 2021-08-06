Half of Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Natalie Musumeci
·1 min read
COVID 19 vaccine
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

  • Half of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the White House said.

  • Cyrus Shahpar, the COVID-19 data director, tweeted that the US reached the milestone on Friday.

  • The newly vaccinated seven-day average is up 11% from last week and 44% over two weeks, he said.

The US hit a milestone on Friday: Half of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the White House said.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House's COVID-19 data director, said in a tweet that 50% of Americans had been inoculated.

More than 821,000 vaccine doses were reported administered over the previous day's total, including 565,000 first doses, Shahpar said.

He said the seven-day average of new vaccinations was up 11% from last week and up 44% over the past two weeks.

"Keep going!" Shahpar said in the tweet.

Over 3.2 million Americans were newly vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed at midday on Friday that 49.9% of Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC tracker said that more than 165 million people had been fully vaccinated and that at least 193 million Americans had received at least one dose.

Public-health experts have encouraged everyone 12 and up to get their shots, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the US, particularly in areas where vaccination rates are low.

On Thursday, the US reported more than 109,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

    The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot. U.S. regulators need to fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use authorizations before officials can recommend additional shots, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make third doses available sooner under certain circumstances, officials said at a July meeting.