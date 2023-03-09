‘Half angel, half devil’: New details emerge about man charged in rampage on Boston flight

The Massachusetts man accused of attacking a flight attendant after trying to open a cabin door on a Boston-bound flight was observed in public “acting in a bizarre manner” just days before his frightening mid-air meltdown.

Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old Leominster native who has a history of mental health struggles, is slated to face a judge in federal court in Boston Thursday on charges including one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Video captured by Lisa Olsen, who was seated a couple rows in front of Torres on a United Airlines flight that departed Los Angeles on March 5, captured video that showed him hurling threats before charging at a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon. Federal investigators said Torres struck her three times in the neck area.

This flight was just 45 minutes from landing at Logan when the scary moments on board happened. Olsen said Torres had somehow managed to break out of zip tie restraints.

“Tell them to bring SWAT because they’re going to have to shoot me down today,” Torres is heard saying on cellphone video. “Where are they diverting us? Wherever it is there’s going to be a blood bath everywhere.”

Passengers tackled Torres and he was restrained with the assistance of the flight crew. Torres was immediately taken into custody by state police upon the flight’s arrival at Logan Airport.

An examination of the door that Torres allegedly tampered with revealed that the locking handle had been moved out of the fully-locked position – approximately a quarter of the way towards the towards the unlocked position – and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the “disarmed” position.

The attendant who was attacked is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 25, 2023, just days before the in-air mayhem, Torres walked into Fresh Cuts barbershop in Leominster and started exhibiting concerning behavior, the Leominster Police Department told our sister station WPRI-TV.

Witnesses told the department that he told customers in the barbershop that he was “half angel and half devil” and that “groups of people were after him “with AR-15s.”

The barbershop owner called police after Torres left, but no charges were filed because they couldn’t find him.

Torres has spent time in a few Massachusetts mental health facilities, according to federal court documents. Boston 25 has learned Torres has sued them both.

In March 2021, Torres sued the state-run Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital, alleging medical malpractice for misdiagnosis. That suit was dismissed several months later.

He also sued Fuller Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts, last May, alleging his constitutional rights were violated because he was a vegan and was denied almond milk. The suit was dismissed in June.

In both cases, he acted as his own attorney.

Torres has been held at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, since his arrest.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

