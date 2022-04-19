Half-clothed Asbury Park High School football coach discovered by police
Officers found Nicholas Famularo, 26, with his pants off as he covered the front lower half of his body with a football jersey
Officers found Nicholas Famularo, 26, with his pants off as he covered the front lower half of his body with a football jersey
Two of the most popular fast-food chains in the world are facing lawsuits for using PFAS (aka "forever chemicals") in their food packaging.
A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a
Robert Pattinson knows how to have fun during press interviews
Boyfriend is guilt tripping girlfriend because she wants to travel with her family to London while he's not able to travel.
State and Hattiesburg city officials turned dirt on the Hall Avenue East overpass project Tuesday as construction gets underway.
"Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail executive produces the Peacock Original limited series.
Benzino addresses his public spat with daughter Coi Leray, his ongoing feud with 50 Cent, and his alleged relationship with Shauna Brooks in a new song.
The Washington Capitals clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night, meaning all eight teams in the Eastern Conference playoff field are now set.
Two days after the flare-up between Hindus and Muslims, the atmosphere was still tense in Jahangirpuri.
Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...
Grab it while it's in stock in all sizes.
A juror at Kristopher Love's capital murder trial said he believed statistics showed that nonwhite races tended to be more violent.
Unless you're into horses or hardcore music, you've probably never heard of Ocala.
Twitter stock popped higher Monday, heading closer to Elon Musk’s $54.20-per-share offer, as he bad-mouthed the company’s board amid rumors of other possible bids. The shares rose nearly 7.5% to close at $48.45 in the second full trading day since Thursday, when the Tesla CEO made what he called a “last and final offer” to […]
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021 and it provided thousands of dollars to most individuals and families. This money was deposited into their bank accounts or sent via check last year. While the federal government has thus far refused to act, there's a possibility this could soon change as a result of the devastating impact that inflation is having on household budgets.
From the "Heartbreaker" crochet halter to the bedazzled butterfly top.
Democrat Ilhan Omar slammed her conservative critics as 'snowflakes' after she complained about Christians holding an Easter worship service on a plane.
With strong TV viewership, NASCAR is going to continue hosting races on dirt.
The Big Lie keeps coming for Republicans in the state
In the craziness and unexpected delights life has to offer, Lance Lahnert's name was one of 28 drawn for the media lottery last week at The Masters.