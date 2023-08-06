Half of crimes solved by police result in no charge, data reveal

There has been a rise in police using community resoutions to punish offenders - Daniel Allan/Photodisc

Almost half of the crimes solved by police result in no charge against the offender, an analysis by The Telegraph has found.

Home Office figures show that the proportion of solved crimes that result in a charge have fallen from 63.7 per cent in 2015/16 – when the data were first recorded – to 51.8 per cent in 2022/23.

The no-charge offences include those where an offender has been identified but are instead handed an alternative out-of-court sanction such as a community resolution, caution or fine.

These usually mean that the identified offender avoids a criminal record.

It comes on top of concerns at the decline in the actual overall number of crimes being solved, with just 5.6 per cent of offences reported to police leading to a suspect being charged or summonsed, which is down from 16 per cent in 2014/15.

The biggest increases in alternative sanctions are with community resolutions, where an offender admits their guilt and agrees to say sorry face-to-face with those they have wronged. They may also be ordered to pay compensation or carry out a reparation.

These have risen from just 13.5 per cent of all solved crimes in 2014/15 to 27.2 per cent in 2022/23.

Former police officer Rory Geoghegan, a former Number Ten adviser on crime and director of the Public Safety Foundation, said: “Community resolutions have become the dirty little secret of crime detection – bureaucratically convenient but of little or no meaningful consequence to criminals.

“You could roam around the country collecting community resolutions from each force and nobody would know. At a time when the chances of being caught have barely been lower, criminals need to know that if caught they will be charged and sent to court – not gifted another free pass.”

The analysis follows the announcement of new guidelines for a two-tier caution system being introduced by the Government that will replace the “patchwork” of out-of-court sanctions including community resolutions.

It sets out the offences such as drug possession, theft, shoplifting and assaults where first-time offenders can be spared prosecution if they agree to conditions such as an education programme, voluntary work or paying compensation to the victims.

It also lays out the more serious offences such as sex crimes, drug dealing and violence when cautions should not be used and offenders should be prosecuted. It comes amid concerns there has been an increase in the use of community resolutions for crimes including sex offences, robbery, violence and even knife possession.

Community resolutions

The Home Office data show that for stalking and harassment, the proportion of solved crimes resulting in a charge has fallen from 72.1 per cent in 2014/15 to 48.8 per cent in 2022/23. By contrast, the proportion ending with a community resolution more than doubled from 12.6 per cent to 27.9 per cent.

For violence causing injury, the proportion resulting in a charge fell from 65.7 per cent to 49.6 per cent, while community resolutions for that offence rose from 13.5 per cent to 23.2 per cent.

For robbery of personal property, the proportion charged dropped from 95.6 per cent to 86.4 per cent, while community resolutions rose from 1.8 per cent to almost one in 10 (9.6 per cent).

For theft from a person, charges fell from 79 per cent to 67.2 per cent, while community resolutions more than doubled – from 9.2 per cent to 19.8 per cent.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data show nearly 143,000 people accused of offences including ranging from drug possession to violence were not prosecuted and instead were issued with community resolutions in the year to September 2022.

