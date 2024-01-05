Half a decade later, this local brewery opens in Eagle: ‘Finally’

A seemingly infinite journey to a local brewery has reached an end in Eagle.

Gem State Brewing Co. has opened its near-mythical doors. The grand opening celebration starts at noon Saturday.

Some Idahoans might have to see it to believe it.

Located in a freshly constructed building at 293 E. State St., Gem State Brewing has been “coming soon” for what feels like a lifetime. It started in 2019, when a sign posted on Eagle’s State Street indicated that it would debut in spring 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened. And, apparently, other stuff.

But the time has arrived. “After years of anticipation, we are finally opening!” Gem State Brewing declared on Facebook.

A pilsner, stouts and sours are among the initial beers being poured in the taproom. If you’re an IPA fiend, keep your expectations in check. Only one IPA is planned at the grand opening, and it’s what’s most would consider a session beer — 4.5% alcohol by volume.

Gem State Brewing co-owner and brewer Chris McGinnis poses in front of launch beers.

Gem State Brewing is a bit different than many other breweries. There’s a residence above it. Also, be aware that there’s no restaurant component. It’s a popcorn and chips place. Customers are welcome to haul in food from outside. (Recommended: Nearby Spitfire Tacos + Tequila down the block. Just be warned: You might wind up ordering a smoky mezcal cocktail at Spitfire and staying for seconds. Those tacos are legit.)

Gem State also wrote online that food trucks would serve at the grand opening. Specifics were not provided.

Gem State Brewing’s hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed Tuesdays.