Half-dozen Gambino family members busted for running gambling ring, violent extortion scam

A Florida-based Genovese family captain and five mob associates were busted on racketeering charges for running a decade-old illegal gambling operation where losing bettors faced extortion or threats of violence, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The defendants, including capos Nicholas Calisi of Boca Raton, Fla., and Ralph Balsamo of Tuckahoe in Westchester County, were charged in a Manhattan Federal Court racketeering indictment with taking bets and offering their customers high-interest “extensions of credit,” authorities said.

“From extortion to illegal gambling, the Mafia continues to find ways to prey on others to fill its coffers,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Our office and our law enforcement partners remain committed to putting organized crime out of business.”

The other defendants were identified as Michael Messina, 69, of New Fairfield, Conn., and John Campanella, 47, of the Bronx, both alleged family soldiers, along with reputed associates Michael Poli, 37, of Hawthorne, N.Y., and Thomas Poli, 64, of the Bronx.

The gambling ring operated for the last 11 years before federal authorities took the sextet of suspects into custody, according to court papers.

The case was put together by federal prosecutors, state Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, with each defendant facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted in the racketeering prosecution.

Calisi, 63, and Balsamo, 51, allegedly teamed with their co-defendants to use violence for profit. The gangsters “assaulted and threatened to assault persons engaged in activity that jeopardized the power and criminal activities ... (and) the power of leaders of the enterprise and status of its members,” the 10-page indictment alleged.

The feds seek forfeiture from all six of all profits generated by the gambling operations, court papers indicated.

“These individuals allegedly made their money through illegal gambling and loan-sharking, saddling victims with incredible debt that they cannot repay,” said James. “The indictment makes clear that we will continue to root out organized crime wherever it exists.”