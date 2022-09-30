Man dead after shooting at gas station on Wrightsboro Road

One man is dead after a shooting Friday morning at a Wrightsboro Road gas station.

About half a dozen Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol cars, a fire truck and an ambulance were parked outside of the Smart Gas Station on Wrightsboro Road around 11:30 a.m.

A witness on scene told The Augusta Chronicle she heard gunshots and then saw a man laying on the ground. Reporters observed a man being lifted off the ground and loaded into an ambulance as police raised caution tape.

Just after 1:30 p.m. the sheriff's office reported a male victim was shot at least once and was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office responds to a call at Smart Grocery off Wrightsboro Rd. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Officers on scene were not able to confirm the nature of the call.

Investigators have two subjects in custody, but have not released their identities, according to the sheriff's office.

