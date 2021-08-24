Half a dozen students at a German university had their limbs turn blue and police think someone may have poisoned a campus kitchen

German police say a possible poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention. Amando Babani/AFP via Getty Images

At least seven students and staff at Darmstadt Technical University in Germany fell ill after using a campus kitchen, police say.

Several of the students reported having their arms and legs turn blue.

Police said that one student was briefly in critical condition, but has been stabilized.

German police are investigating a possible poisoning in a case in which several students fell ill and had their limbs turn blue after using a campus kitchen.

At least seven students and staff at Darmstadt Technical University reported feeling nauseated and having their arms turn blue after using a kitchen in the school's Institute for Material Sciences on Monday, Hesse state police told The Guardian.

Six people were hospitalized in the incident, including one person whose condition was briefly considered life-threatening, police told The Guardian.

The local prosecutor in Darmstadt has "initiated proceedings on the initial suspicion of attempted murder," Hesse state police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Police said on Twitter that investigators found possible poisonous substances in food seized from the Institute for Material Sciences' kitchen.

In a press release on Monday, police said that "milk cartons and water containers" had been mixed with some kind of harmful substance.

Police said that there is no longer a risk for further poisonings.

