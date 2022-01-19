Half-eaten hamburger leads to high-speed police chase in Louisiana, cops say

When Louisiana police finally pulled up to the vehicle that had led them on a high-speed chase, the 37-year-old driver stepped out of the car — with a hamburger in hand.

After he was arrested, Allan Seaberry gave them a unique explanation as to why he couldn’t stop when they began pursuing him, according to authorities.

“Seaberry advised he couldn’t stop due to his [brakes] being out and because he wanted to eat his burger that he just purchased,” Monroe Police Department Officer Dylan Johnson wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

The officer said that he noticed a red Chevrolet Impala driving along Winnsboro Road in Ouachita Parish with bright lights equipped, which made it difficult for police to see when approaching the vehicle. When Johnson put on his siren lights to pull the car over, it raced away and set off a “lengthy” high-speed chase.

According to the police report, the vehicle reached up to 60 mph in 25 mph speed limit zones and drove through six stop signs without coming to complete stops.

When the chase ended in front of a home, Seaberry stepped out of the vehicle holding a hamburger, according to the affidavit.

“Officers placed double-locked handcuffs on Seaberry without further incident,” Johnson wrote in the report.

According to documents from the Ouachita County Parish Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Center, Seaberry has been charged with three misdemeanors and one felony following the incident, including use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, lack of motor vehicle insurance, driving unlicensed and fleeing from an officer, which was labeled as aggravated flight.

The Ouachita Correctional Center records Seabury’s total bond amount as $1,050.

Ouachita Parish is in northeastern Louisiana, about 100 miles east of Shreveport.

